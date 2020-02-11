Carnevale Vergennes Presents FASHION IS ART AND YOU ARE THE CANVAS

The organizers of the seventh annual Carnevale Vergennes have announced the theme for this year's fundraiser - "Fashion is Art and You are the Canvas."



The event, which benefits three area non-profits, Vergennes Opera House, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes, and the Vergennes Partnership, has raised well over $100,000 net in just six short years.



Each year, organizers pick a theme that helps attendees choose costumes and masks, hairstyles and accessories, all adding to the over-the-top fun of the evening.



This year's theme encourages guests to play with ideas of high fashion, or famous paintings, and other creative clothing options.



"Really, anything goes," said Dawn Wagner, creative director of Carnevale Vergennes. "We've been posting costume ideas on the Carnevale Vergennes Facebook page which folks have found helpful. If previous years are any indication, we are sure to have a colorful, creative and fantastic evening."



Carnevale Vergennes offers up an evening of music (D.J. Fattie B), dancing, games of chance and skill, and plenty of prizes. New this year is a fashion runway component, which will surely put the vast Vergennes Opera House stage to good use. There are three grand prizes to vie for as well as plenty of fun prizes to win by playing any one of the four over-sized games with $1 tickets. There will also be a cash bar provided by Bar Antidote.

Tickets are $35 each ($11.66 donation per non-profit) and can be purchased online via the VergennesOperaHouse.org website or at the door.



Carnevale Vergennes is made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors: Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, The Schaefer Family, Jackman Fuels, Bob and Deb Hartenstein, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, The Vermont Agency of National Life, Connie & Bill Houston, Beverly & Ed Biello, RPM Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Vergennes Animal Hospital, WhistlePig Whiskey, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors and Builders, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Bar Antidote, Vermont Gas, Lynne & Renny Perry, National Bank of Middlebury, Tim & Candy Vincent, Jeniah Johnson & Tom Sheeran, Lange Law Office, The Markowski Family, North Station Millwork, Rice Lumber, Diddle & Zen Farm, Shear Cuts and WVTK 92.1 FM.





DATE/TIME:

Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:30pm

COSTUMES:

Theme: "Fashion is Art and You are the Canvas" invites you to let your imagination go wild!

GAMES:

Four over-sized original games of chance, skill and hilarity will be set up throughout the Opera House to challenge and entertain you.

RAFFLE:

Raffle tickets to vie for one of three GRAND PRIZES!

EXPERIENCES:

A few choice "experiences" are being offered, signing up early is key!

MUSIC:

DJ Fattie B. will be spinning exceptional tunes all night long.

CASH BAR:

As per usual, our cash bar will be expertly managed by our friends from Bar Antidote.



No matter how you slice it, this evening is going to be a blast and all in attendance will feel good from the inside out knowing that each ticket purchased goes toward supporting THREE area non-profits: Vergennes Opera House, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes and the Vergennes Partnership.





