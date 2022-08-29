Britton Smith Partners With JAG Productions

After several sold out performances around NYC and building an incredible following of likeminded folx across differences, Britton Smith entered a partnership with a black/queer owned theater company called JAG productions in White River Junction Vermont, to embark on a month long residency to find a narrative based theatrical experience. Britton has found a unique and dynamic experience that lives at the intersection of a stadium rock show, Church, Theater and high art.

Is this residency a part of a larger initiative at JAG? Absolutely! JAG aims to create a space where we give the power of creation back to the artist. Committed to practicing liberation through the creativity we produce, JAG serves as an artistic sanctuary for Black creatives in the American theatre.

At the confluence of the White and Connecticut Rivers, which separate Abenaki land into the states of Vermont and New Hampshire, JAG has nurtured and sustained a multi-generational and multi-racial theatre company with Black artists and community organizers at its center. Since its founding, JAG has curated, produced, and directed contemporary and classical Black theatre to engage and sustain individual and collective transformations that unsettle hierarchies of race, gender, and sexuality. JAG's primary programming includes: JAGfest, an annual new playwrights' festival; Theatre on the Hill, a festival of theatrical presentations hosted on the gorgeously picturesque lawn at King Arthur Baking Company in Norwich, VT; and the JAG Musical Theatre Lab, a multi-year lab that offers audiences a new vision of American musical theater storytelling. JAG is committed to expanding its artistic development and presence in New York City as part of its strategic vision to establish greater ties with New York-based theatres and the artist community. Today, JAG Productions offers productions five months out of the year, bringing in nearly 5,000 people each season to experience dynamic artists and education programming just five minutes from Dartmouth College.

Quote about residency from Artistic Director Jarvis Green: Over the last few years, we've put deep focus on process, being an incubator for artists and projects to retreat into rest and rigor with their work. JAG is making space for theater artists to bring their varying Black cultures and intersectional identities to the work for deep transformations to occur and to be paid competitively for that brilliance. We hope to expand our efforts in the Upper Valley and New York City community to become the leading company in the nation for developing new work for Black artists.

Quote about performances: Britton Smith is a tornado of talent with energy grounded in self-love that soars beyond our outdoor stage at King Arthur Baking Company and embraces the entire audience. He is a force to be reckoned with, and his vision is one of compassion, care, and inclusion that regards all of us. Our audiences have been coming out in droves and have been tested and thrilled by the magnetism of Britton & The Sting

For more information visit https://www.jagproductionsvt.com/tothbrittonandthesting.