BWW Review: SUESSICAL Shows That Anything Is Possible at The Weston Playhouse

High energy and character-driven, Weston Playhouse's 2021 Young Company did not disappoint in bringing heartfelt moments to their traveling performance of SEUSSICAL. This summer, with free shows all over Vermont, this show is a bright spot for kids and families alike.

The modern and innovative costume design by Lily Prentice didn't have a red and white hat in sight. But the classic characters of the Cat in the Hat, Horton, and the Whos are all present in colorful, unique ways.

The messages to children and parents in this production reinforce the idea that anything is possible, that it is a wonderful thing to be yourself against the pressure of others around you, and that thinking for yourself is an important thing for everyone to pursue.

The cast of characters and the actors that played them was what made this production shine. With Nadia Belaouchi as the clever and mischievous Cat in The Hat, her expressive and dynamic portrayal was the thread that wove the story together. The story was a parallel of high-energy dancing and quiet tender moments, a feat in the hot summer sun.

One moment between Horton, played by Sage Jepson, and JoJo the Who, played by Cole Thompson, was portrayed tenderly. The characters recognized the power behind having one small voice in the universe who believes in you. Additionally, Alexander Tan as Mayzie and Emma Diner were highlights in the show.

This production of SEUSSICAL is a great example of what returning to the theater will feel like for audiences both big and small.

Photo Credits: Hubert Schriebl and Tim Fort, Weston Playhouse