Arlo Guthrie Returns to the Spruce Peak Arts Stage in May 2023

Join Arlo Guthrie as he returns to the Spruce Peak Arts stage, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7PM as part of the "What's Left of Me" tour. Guthrie, joined by Bob Santelli, former executive director of the Grammy Museum and a contributor to Rolling Stone magazine, will talk about his life as a touring artist, his memories of his famous father Woody Guthrie and his wildly entertaining tales from the road. "What's Left of Me" also includes rarely seen video footage along with an audience Q&A and snippets of his past performances.

"These engagements won't be musical events," said Guthrie. "We'll be setting this as an interview with talking, joking, telling stories...as well as answering questions from the audience. We'll have some fun, and we'll talk about serious subjects, as well". This is only one of 4 events of the "What's Left of Me" tour, and marks his return to Stowe after his last visit in October 2018.

Member pre-sale starts Wednesday, November 16th at 10AM (EST), tickets are on sale to the public, Thursday, November 17th at 10AM. Not a Spruce Peak Arts member? Become one today! Membership starts at just $75! Tickets range $35-$55. Get tickets at Sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

About Arlo Guthrie

Arlo Guthrie was born on July 10, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York; the son of legendary folk artist Woody Guthrie and Marjorie Mazia Guthrie. Arlo grew up surrounded by renowned folk musicians: Pete Seeger, Leadbelly, Cisco Houston, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and the Weavers. Since the age of 13, Arlo became absorbed in the music that was shaping the world. By the age of 20, he was touring overseas.

A natural-born storyteller and accomplished musician, Arlo attracted and surprised audiences all over the world with his unique folk style. Arlo's career soared with his debut of "The Alice's Restaurant Massacre" at the Newport Folk Festival in 1967. Later that year, he was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the "Best Folk Performance" category for the studio version of the song on his debut album, Alice's Restaurant. The album went Gold (1969) and then Platinum (1986), and was adapted into a film by director Arthur Penn and released a few days after Arlo performed at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969.

Arlo has released 32 acclaimed albums, has appeared in notable TV shows and movies throughout the decades, and led a lauded six-decade-long touring career performing on the world's most distinguished stages. For an in-depth bio of Arlo Guthrie, please visit: gut3.me/about-3

About Bob Santelli

Robert Santelli is the Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum and former CEO/Artistic Director of the Experience Music Project. He is the author of nearly a dozen books and a contributor to magazines such as Rolling Stone. In 2012, Santelli co-produced Woody At 100: The Woody Guthrie Centennial Collection, which earned him a GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Historical Album." In 2020, Santelli won a GRAMMY Award in the "Best Historical Album" category for his production work on Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection.

In 2021 - and weighing in at more than four pounds, Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli traces Woody's life and work, including handfuls of original lyrics never before published. The book has received the 2022 ASCAP Foundation Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award for outstanding print. For more information regarding Bob Santelli, please visit: stormliteraryagency.com/robertsantelli

This event is made possible thanks to generous support of the 2022-23 Spruce Peak Arts Season Sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, Neil Stempel & Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.