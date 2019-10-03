802 Blues Revue Opens Vergennes Opera House's 2019-2020 Season

Based on overwhelming audience responses, (and a sold-out show in 2018!) the Vergennes Opera House season organizers have brought back the 802 Blues Revue event featuring Downtown Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen and a few special guests.

Like a circus ringmaster, Bob creates an atmosphere of fun and surprises, and an unforgettable night of amazing Vermont-style blues. Joining Bob on stage as Those Dangerous Bluesmen are Jeff Salisbury (percussions), Ernie Belmont (bass guitar/vocals), Bradford Morgan (keys/vocals), Joe Moore (saxophone), and John Falk (guitar/vocals). Special guests include Dennis Willmott (guitar), Bob MacKenzie (harmonica) and Lara Cwass (guitar).

"This group has such a great time on stage together that it is hard to not get caught up in it," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Vergennes Opera House.

The show takes place on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 in advance online at VergennesOperaHouse.org and $20 at the door. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm.

The 802 Blues Revue2 is made possible by the generosity of following show sponsors: Bob & Jenny Florence, Candy & Tim Vincent, Gaines Insurance, and Michael & Maggie Catillaz

2019-2020 Season Sponsors include: Ed & Beverly Biello, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Connie & Bill Houston, The Vermont Agency, Jackman Fuels, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, RPM: Restoration Performance Motorcars, The Schaefer Family, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Bar Antidote and Whistlepig Whiskey.





