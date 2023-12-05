World Premiere Of CHILD-ISH By Sunny Drake Announced At Pacific Theatre, February 9- March 9

Pacific Theatre, in collaboration with Eastside Story Guild, will present the world premiere of CHILD-ish from Friday, February 9 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Adults speak children's exact words about love, life, and the big questions in this fun, fresh, and joyous new work by celebrated Canadian playwright Sunny Drake. Drawn from interviews with over 40 whip-smart and brutally honest kids and youth from the local community, CHILD-ish offers insights on everything from the climate crisis to how long it takes to build a spaceship, and from mental health to unicorns. These unflinching conversations provide a grown-up audience with surprising and hilarious insights into the world and our place in it.

Produced by Pacific Theatre, directed by Lois Anderson and presented by Fluevog Shoes, CHILD-ish features performances by Tasha Faye Evans (Spine of the Mother), Craig Erickson (Wakey, Wakey), James Yi (Kim's Convenience), Tom Pickett (The Whipping Man), Maki Yi (Kim's Convenience), and Sara Vickruck (Peace Country).

“We need joy mid-winter,” says Pacific Theatre's Artistic Director, Kaitlin Williams. “And what better way to be reminded of life's beauty and fun than to spend some time with children's thoughts and words?! This artistic experiment has been a playful intergenerational project and we cannot wait to share it with our audience.”

CHILD-ish is a celebration. Its innovative creation process and intergenerational community collaboration makes it a truly unique and magical piece.

Credits for CHILD-ish:

Playwright: Sunny Drake (he/him)Director: Lois Anderson (she/her)Assistant Director: Heids MacDonald (they/them)Stage Manager: Jethelo Cabilete (he/him)Performers: Tasha Faye Evans (she/her), Craig Erickson (he/him), James Yi (he/him), Tom Pickett (he/him), Maki Yi (she/her), and Sara Vickruck (they/them)Kids' Coordinator: Jenn Sneller (she/her)Set & Costume Designer: Brian Ball (he/they)Lighting Designer: Jono Kim (he/him)Sound Designer: MJ Coomber (they/them)Poster Illustration: Yvonne Fabian (she/her)Produced by: Pacific Theatre