VSO USA Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon to Feature Star Conductor Maestro Gerard Schwarz

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will welcome back All-Star Orchestra's and Eastern Music Festival's esteemed conductor and music director Maestro Gerard Schwarz as the featured guest for the 2023 Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon. The luncheon will be hosted by former Chairman of Seattle Symphony, Vice Chair of All-Star Orchestra and Emmy Award-winning Seattle TV news anchor Susan Hutchison.

Known as a champion of American composers, Gerard Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades in his five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor including 9 Emmy Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations, 8 ASCAP Awards, and numerous Stereo Review and Ovation Awards, in addition to being the first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America.

What: VSO USA Distinguished Speaker Series Luncheon

Where: AC Marriott Hotel, 333 W Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA 98660

When: Friday April 21, 2023, Doors open 11:30 AM

Who: Special guest Maestro Gerard Schwarz with host Susan Hutchison

During the luncheon Maestro Schwarz will discuss, among other topics, his involvement with the upcoming Vancouver USA Arts & Music Festival, which will be presented by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver and is scheduled for August 4-6, 2023 in downtown Vancouver, WA.

The Distinguished Speaker Series features people of note to the classical music world, where they can share their personal story and their insights into the classical music world. Past Distinguished Speaker Series events featured: Zuill Bailey, GRAMMY Award-winning cello virtuoso, Pedro Díaz, internationally renowned principal solo English horn for the Metropolitan Opera's orchestra in New York City, David Rejano, Principal Trombonist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and professor of trombone at Colburn Conservatory, and Hollywood actor/musician Lawrence Gilliard Jr., star of "The Wire", "The Walking Dead" and other shows. This will be Maestro Schwarz's third appearance at the Distinguished Speaker Series by popular demand. He previously appeared with great acclaim discussing his book "Behind the Baton" and his Award Winning "All Star Orchestra" educational series.

Tickets are on sale now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278.