Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March

Performances run March 2- 12, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE WRONG BASHIR in March

In March 2023, The Wrong Bashir by Ismaili playwright Zahida Rahemtulla hits the Firehall Arts Centre stage.

Produced in association with Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), the comedy follows Bashir Ladha ( Aman Mann) -a philosophy major and burgeoning nihilist - who has been selected to assume a prestigious religious position. When Bashir's parents ( Seth Ranaweera, Neha Devi Singh ) accept on his behalf and two council representatives arrive to meet their esteemed nominee, what ensues is a hilarious mistaken-identity romp that forces the family to question the future of their traditions and way of life.

"Bashir is a character that has a great deal of existential angst, and a philosophy that is different from his predecessors. I wanted to look at the different ways of perceiving life in the different generations, and also look at how the changing community intersected with that," said playwright Zahida Rahemtulla. "When communities migrate it's often not just language or culture that's lost, but also a certain way of being, which can happen when any community that's more communal changes. I was really interested in that question because I grew up seeing those contrasts."

Directed by Touchstone Associate Artistic Director Daniela Atiencia (2022 Jessie Award co-Winner in Outstanding Direction ), The Wrong Bashir was developed through Touchstone's Flying Start Program - a new play incubator supporting the next generation of theatre artists. Along with dramaturgical support, the program culminates in a full-scale production as part of Touchstone's Mainstage series. Flying Start is supported by the RBC Emerging Artists program.

The Wrong Bashir stars Aman Mann, Seth Ranaweera, Neha Devi Singh, Sabrina Vellani, Parm Soor, Salim Rahemtulla, Shera Haji, Hussein Janmohamed, and Leena Manro.

Bashir Ladha-a wayward philosophy major leaning towards nihilism-has accidentally been selected to assume an important religious position, and his parents have dutifully accepted on his behalf. Family conflict ensues over Bashir's reaction to his appointment. As the doorbell rings and several unexpected visitors turn up at the Ladha door, there is a sneaking suspicion that a mistake has been made, and the family is taken on a comedic intergenerational ride that forces them to grapple with long-avoided questions of identity and family.




City Opera Vancouvers Longtime Artistic Director To Retire Photo
City Opera Vancouver's Longtime Artistic Director To Retire
The Board of Directors of City Opera Vancouver (City Opera) has announced that Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles Barber will be retiring from his position, effective March 1, 2023. His departure follows the successful premiere of City Opera's fifth commission, Chinatown, which chronicles the rich history of this dynamic Vancouver neighbourhood.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Arrives in Vancouver! Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Arrives in Vancouver!
One of Broadway’s finest musicals, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, has made its way to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month with Broadway Across Canada. Although here for a short run from January 17th to 22nd, this show has made a big impact on audiences so far with its relevance to current world affairs and progressive themes.
DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music Present the Canadian Premiere Of BROKEN CHORD Photo
DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music Present the Canadian Premiere Of BROKEN CHORD
DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music present the Canadian premiere of choreographer and performer Gregory Maqoma and Musical Director Thuthuka Sibisi's Broken Chord, February 23 to 25, 2023 at the Vancouver Playhouse.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


City Opera Vancouver's Longtime Artistic Director To RetireCity Opera Vancouver's Longtime Artistic Director To Retire
January 24, 2023

The Board of Directors of City Opera Vancouver (City Opera) has announced that Founding Artistic Director Dr. Charles Barber will be retiring from his position, effective March 1, 2023. His departure follows the successful premiere of City Opera's fifth commission, Chinatown, which chronicles the rich history of this dynamic Vancouver neighbourhood.
DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music Present the Canadian Premiere Of BROKEN CHORDDanceHouse and Vancouver New Music Present the Canadian Premiere Of BROKEN CHORD
January 18, 2023

DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music present the Canadian premiere of choreographer and performer Gregory Maqoma and Musical Director Thuthuka Sibisi's Broken Chord, February 23 to 25, 2023 at the Vancouver Playhouse.
The Improv Centre Celebrates A Month of Love With SINGLE, NOT SINGLE, KISS & TELL, DATE NIGHT, And HAPPY UN-VALENTINE'S DAYThe Improv Centre Celebrates A Month of Love With SINGLE, NOT SINGLE, KISS & TELL, DATE NIGHT, And HAPPY UN-VALENTINE'S DAY
January 12, 2023

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its Valentine's programming for the month of February.
Gateway Theatre Announces Remainder Of 2022/2023 Season Featuring Audio Plays, Lunar New Year Celebration & MoreGateway Theatre Announces Remainder Of 2022/2023 Season Featuring Audio Plays, Lunar New Year Celebration & More
January 9, 2023

Gateway Theatre has announced the continuation of in-person artistic offerings alongside audio plays through the remainder of their 2022-2023 season.
DanceHouse And The Cultch Present Canadian Premiere Of Circa's Carnal Exploration Of Self And The Divine In SACREDanceHouse And The Cultch Present Canadian Premiere Of Circa's Carnal Exploration Of Self And The Divine In SACRE
January 5, 2023

DanceHouse and The Cultch present the Canadian premiere of Circa's enthralling and acrobatic Sacre, on stage January 17-21, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.
share