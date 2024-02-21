The Improv Centre Reveals March Programming

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the month of March. In addition to five sold-out shows with the legendary Colin Mochrie, TIC audiences will be treated to the following performances:

Colin Mochrie | March 6 at 7:00pm | March 7 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm | March 8 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm

The Improv Centre’s most celebrated alumnus is returning to where it all began…for five performances over three nights! Mr. Mochrie, star of TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and winner of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, is coming back to delight Vancouver audiences with a night of games and goofs featuring The Improv Centre’s ensemble. (All Shows Sold Out)

The Fictionals’ Ladies Against Humanity | March 13 at 7:30pm

Who runs the world? Girls! Join The Fictionals and The Improv Centre for the annual Ladies Against Humanity special. Some of the funniest women from around Vancouver will bring Cards Against Humanity to life in #IAHatTIC. Using the hit party game as inspiration, the comedians will create twisted and hilarious scenes for your comedy pleasure. Tickets are $25 at www.theimprovcentre.ca.

International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late | March 14 at 7:30pm

Join us as we celebrate International Women’s Day with the fabulous funny Femmes of TIC! Some of your favourite familiar faces as well as some wonderful special guests will make this a night you won’t want to miss. Tickets range in price from $16 to $20 at www.theimprovcentre.ca.

Choose-Day | Weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30pm | Starting March 19

Tired of going with the flow? Do you want to have some choice in this bizarre world? You got it! Come join us for a night where the audience gets to pick the who, what, and where of the improv scenes by drawing cards, shouting suggestions, and writing inspirations. A night of financially friendly tickets AND drinks with Happy Hour all night! Tickets range in price from $10 to $20 at www.theimprovcentre.ca.