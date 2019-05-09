The Anvil Centre Presents I WALKED THE LINE

The Anvil Centre is pleased to present a new work, I Walked the Line, from May 24 - 27 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

Vancouver-based professional actor Allan Morgan hit a dry spell and did what most actors do in that situation; he got another job. I Walked the Line is an autobiographical 70-minute solo show that encapsulates Morgan's shift from unemployed "downtown gay actor guy" to a suburban union hall mailroom clerk. Allan took a position in the mailroom of a union headquarters building. He enjoyed the experience and his colleagues, embracing his new role with the same enthusiasm and dedication that he had applied to theatre productions. But suddenly he and his colleagues were locked out by the union management. This is Allan's personal story of the lockout and strike, and of keeping spirits up while soles, and souls, are fraying.

I Walked the Line in premiered in Victoria last month. Reviewer John Trefall wrote "Whatever your political stance on unions and strikes, "I Walked The Line" reminds us that revenge can sometimes best be served as a clever piece of political theatre."

I Walked the Line stars Allan Morgan and is directed by Ross Desprez. Set and costume design are by Margaret Handford, with lighting design by R. Robinson Wilson, and audio design by Tobin Stokes. Sandy Cumberland is Production Coordinator.

Tickets are available at ticketsnw.ca





