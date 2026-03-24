THE ROOM UPSTAIRS World Premiere Set For Toronto Run Honoring John Coltrane

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Holla Jazz, in partnership with DanceWorks and Toronto Dance Theatre, will present the world premiere of THE ROOM UPSTAIRS from April 29 through May 2, 2026 at the Winchester Street Theatre in Toronto. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Choreographed by Holla Jazz Founding Artistic Director Natasha Powell, the production is inspired by the life and legacy of jazz musician John Coltrane and coincides with what would have been the 100th anniversary of his birth. The work incorporates jazz and lindy hop, drawing from Black vernacular dance traditions and set to a live score of Coltrane’s music.

The production features four Toronto-based dancers—Raoul Wilke, Caroline “Lady C” Fraser, Hollywood Jade, and Miha Matevzic—alongside a live band including Tom Richards (trombone), Thompson Egbo-Egbo (piano), Eric West (drums), Scott Hunter (bass), Colleen Allen (saxophone), and Rebecca Hennessey (trumpet). The score includes selections such as “Syeeda’s Song Flute,” “Lazy Bird,” “Giant Steps,” “Naima,” “Aisha,” and “My Favourite Things.”

“For any jazz artist, Coltrane stands as one of the most towering figures of 20th-century music—his influence on my personal practice has been profound and lifelong,” said Powell. “It feels deeply meaningful to be honouring his legacy in the same year we celebrate Holla Jazz’s 10th anniversary.”

Additional creative team members include Jacob Gorzhaltsan (Music Director), Taylor Zalik-Young (Production and Stage Manager), Emerson Kafarowski (Lighting Designer), James Kendal (Scenic Design), and Seika Boye (Dramaturg).

The Room Upstairs marks Holla Jazz’s third full-length production, following Floor’d, which received a Dora Mavor Moore Award.

Performances will take place at Winchester Street Theatre in Toronto from April 29 through May 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.