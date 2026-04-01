THE OLD WOMAN WHO LIVED IN A SHOE to Return to Presentation House Theatre

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The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe will return to the North Shore this April and runs until May 3, 2026. This playful and interactive theatrical production from Presentation House Theatre (PHT) invites children ages 3-7 to become part of the story, explore their imagination and discover the surprising ways that even the smallest soles can leave a big impression.

Inspired by children's infectious delight in storytelling, The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe is as much about joy and discovery as it is reflecting on the natural world and our place within it. And though it is geared for ages 3-7, audiences of all ages are encouraged to step into a magical world that blends fairy tales, music, and shoes. "It is important to me that the piece, through direct address and sections of improvisation, plays to the adults as well as the children so everyone in the theatre gets an engaging theatrical experience," shares Linda A. Carson, playwright and performer.

Follow our folkloric character, the titular Old Woman, as she searches for her children who ran away. For years, she's searched alone, but upon sharing her story with the audience, she discovers how this story is connected to so many other stories, including to the story of the forest itself.

Through guided play and the power of imagination, audiences will find out where things went wrong for the Old Woman and help her find a new story that brings back the forest and has a Happily Ever After.