THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play Vancouver Fringe After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

After a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe Festival, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx will return to Vancouver Fringe with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another. But it is also the name given to a group of crows. What happens when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

Proulx was last in Vancouver with his award-winning solo show BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets, for which he won Patron's Pick and the BC Touring Council Award in 2015. The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, and Orlando Fringe's Patron's Pick, Critics' Choice Award, and Best Original Script Award.

MORE INFO:

crowshow.ca

TICKETS:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194218®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vancouverfringe.com%2Ffestival%2Fthe-family-crow-a-murder-mystery%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

SHOWTIMES:

THURS 8 SEPT - 8:15PM

FRI 9 SEPT - 6:30PM

SAT 10 SEPT - 12:40PM

FRI 16 SEPT - 4:30PM

SAT 17 SEPT - 10:00PM

SUN 18 SEPT - 1:00PM

VENUE:

Revue Stage, 1601 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9