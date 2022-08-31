Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play Vancouver Fringe After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible?

Register for Vancouver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play Vancouver Fringe After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

After a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe Festival, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx will return to Vancouver Fringe with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another. But it is also the name given to a group of crows. What happens when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

Proulx was last in Vancouver with his award-winning solo show BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets, for which he won Patron's Pick and the BC Touring Council Award in 2015. The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, and Orlando Fringe's Patron's Pick, Critics' Choice Award, and Best Original Script Award.

MORE INFO:

crowshow.ca

TICKETS:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194218®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vancouverfringe.com%2Ffestival%2Fthe-family-crow-a-murder-mystery%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

SHOWTIMES:

THURS 8 SEPT - 8:15PM
FRI 9 SEPT - 6:30PM
SAT 10 SEPT - 12:40PM
FRI 16 SEPT - 4:30PM
SAT 17 SEPT - 10:00PM
SUN 18 SEPT - 1:00PM

VENUE:

Revue Stage, 1601 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9





More Hot Stories For You


Stand Up Legend Paula Poundstone Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This OctoberStand Up Legend Paula Poundstone Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This October
August 30, 2022

Alberta Bair Theater welcomes comedian Paula Poundstone for a one-night-only performance Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m.
North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring KyuhyunNorth American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun
August 27, 2022

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 'Phantom' have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen.
VERISIMILITUDE Brings Speculative Fiction To The Vancouver FringeVERISIMILITUDE Brings Speculative Fiction To The Vancouver Fringe
August 26, 2022

From the writer of award-winning Fringe sensation HYSTERIA comes a brand-new dystopia blending humour with horror. Verisimilitude premieres as part of the Vancouver Fringe Festival this year, with performances from 8 – 18 September at the Waterfront Theatre Mainstage.
Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival to Return With OPERAS & ARIAS: A CELEBRATION! in SeptemberBard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival to Return With OPERAS & ARIAS: A CELEBRATION! in September
August 26, 2022

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival will celebrate the return of opera to the BMO Mainstage in Sen̓ákw/Vanier Park. The rising stars of the UBC Opera Ensemble and members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra present Opera & Arias: A Celebration.
Carousel Theatre Explores Indigenous Reconciliation + Environmentalism In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVERCarousel Theatre Explores Indigenous Reconciliation + Environmentalism In West Coast Premiere Of FROZEN RIVER
August 25, 2022

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CYTP) opens its 2022/23 season with the West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People's award-winning play Frozen River (nîkwatin sîpiy), at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from September 28 to October 16, 2022.