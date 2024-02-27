Some Assembly Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of I KNOW YOUR SECRET At Roundhouse Performance Centre

Some Assembly Theatre Company will present I KNOW YOUR SECRET, May 1-4 at Roundhouse Performance Centre (181 Roundhouse Mews).

Performances take place May 1 & 2 at 11:00am & 1:00pm for school groups, May 3 at 7:30pm, and May 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets and reservations are free.

I KNOW YOUR SECRET is a psychological thriller theatre production that navigates social influence and the dangers of social media. Fused with humour and original music in a set design with striking visuals, this fast-paced production will spark your attention.

Seven characters arrive to the home of Andy after only knowing Andy online. What happens next will have you on the edge of your seat. Written and directed by Valerie Methot with a creative team of diverse youth and artists, I KNOW YOUR SECRET is a product of our time with the deeply entrenched integration of social media.

Celebrating its 24th season, Some Assembly's theatre collaborations between youth and professional artists aim to promote awareness, wellness, dialogue, and positive social change around social issues and issues faced by youth. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

For more information on Some Assembly Theatre Company, please visit the following platforms www.someassembly.ca.