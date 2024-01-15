SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month

Performances run February 2-24, 2024.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month

Metro Theatre has announced that Send Me No Flowers, directed by Emma Graveson is coming to the Metro Theatre from February 2-24, 2024.

The Metro Theatre proudly unveils its' 5th show of the season, with a comedic production that promises laughter, warmth, and fun! "Send Me No Flowers" is set to grace the Metro Theatre's stage from February 3rd to February 24th, 2024. As a prelude, an exclusive discounted preview performance will be held on Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

"Send Me No Flowers" transports you to 1962. This show is bursting with 1960s colour and charm while simultaneously celebrating voices that were marginalized at the time, in particular, that of women in the domestic sphere. This is set against the backdrop of everyone's favourite humorous subject - death. Each character in this play faces the supposed reality of George's death in their own unique way, some healthy, some not so much. Director Emma Graveson hopes that this play inspires audiences to reflect on living a good life, dying a good death, and celebrating the people who make that possible. Graveson wants to "put the fun back in funeral And this is no laughing matter - we are all dead serious here." The play by Norman Barasch and Carroll Moore, had a brief run on Broadway in 1960. Later, it was adapted into a hit romantic comedy film in 1964, starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day.

Direction and Production:

Directed by Emma Graveson

Produced by James Barclay & Joan Koebel

Starring Tracy Labrosse & Andrew Kenny

Ticket and Information: Tickets for "Send Me No Flowers" are now available for purchase on the Metro Theatre's website: Click Here, as well as at the box office. Don't miss this chance to be entertained and enjoy this comedy on stage. Press Complimentary Tickets: We invite members of the press to join us for the opening night, on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. To request press tickets, please contact Kyra Weston at gm@metrotheatre.com or phone 403-629-1313.

Metro Theatre: A Legacy of Excellence: Celebrating over 60 years as a Vancouver staple, Metro Theatre has been a developing ground for actors, technical personnel, designers, and all types of theatre professionals. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Theatre remains committed to uniting the community through live theatre. This season, the theatre aims to rekindle the magic of the stage, offering audiences an opportunity to rediscover the charm of traditional theatre and delightful performances.

For more information about "Send Me No Flowers", Metro Theatre's 61st season, or to request press complimentary tickets for the opening night, please visit www.metrotheatre.com or contact Metro's box office at 604-266 7191. Join us as we usher in a new era of theatre and embrace the magic of storytelling at the Metro Theatre.




Recommended For You