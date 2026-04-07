Review: RAYE Balances Power and Emotional Honesty in Sold-Out Vancouver Show

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RAYE walked onto the stage at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre to a crowd that already knew exactly who she was. There was no need for an introduction. The energy felt settled and confident from the start. This was not an artist trying to prove anything, but someone stepping into a moment she had already earned.

That kind of reception does not happen overnight. Born Rachel Agatha Keen, the South London artist built her career from the ground up, first as a songwriter shaping hits behind the scenes before stepping forward as a solo artist. She has written for artists like Beyoncé, Charli XCX, and Ellie Goulding, while developing a sound of her own that blends pop, R&B, and jazz influences. She attended the BRIT School as a teenager and went on to earn 20 UK Top 40 singles and more than 10 billion streams, a track record that reflects both consistency and reach.

Her shift into the spotlight came on her own terms. After leaving her label, she released her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues, independently in 2023. The album was widely praised and produced “Escapism,” which became her first UK number one and introduced her to a global audience. From there, the recognition followed quickly. At the 2024 BRIT Awards, she won six awards in one night, including Songwriter of the Year, becoming the first woman to receive that title. She has since earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, an Ivor Novello Award, and additional honours from the MTV EMAs and the Ivors Academy, reinforcing her reputation as one of the UK’s strongest artists.

That momentum carried into her latest album, This Music May Contain Hope, released on March 27, 2026, just days before her Vancouver stop. The record debuted at number one in the UK and reached number 11 on the Billboard 200, marking her highest charting album in the US to date. Led by “Where Is My Husband!,” which has already passed 800 million streams and climbed into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 15, the album pushes her sound further, bringing in orchestral and jazz elements while keeping the same emotional honesty that has defined her work.

Her return to Vancouver, BC reflects that growth. She first played the city in 2023 as a supporting act with Kali Uchis, before headlining her own show later that year in a much smaller venue. Now, she is performing at UBC in front of a much larger crowd. The progression feels clear when you look at it this way. Nothing about this moment felt sudden. It felt like everything she has been building toward finally came together on this stage.

The sold-out crowd at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre set the tone before the show even began. The venue felt like the right choice for this moment in RAYE’s career. Big enough to hold the demand, but still intimate enough to keep the connection between artist and audience intact. It never felt distant. You could feel the room listening, reacting, and moving together in real time.

Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere

Before RAYE took the stage, the night opened with something more personal than a typical lineup. Her sisters, Amma and Absolutely took the stage and handled opening duties. Amma opened just after 7 p.m. with a smooth, soulful set backed by live drums, keys, and guitar. With the red curtain down behind her, the focus stayed on her voice and storytelling. She shared pieces of her life in between songs, including the inspiration behind her unreleased track, “God Be My Witness,” which reflected on a past toxic relationship. There was an ease to her presence that made the room feel smaller. One of the most memorable moments came during her cover of “The Climb,” by Miley Cyrus. She graciously asked the audience to help her with the lyrics, turning it into a shared moment. Her performance of “If You Don’t Love Me” stood out as a highlight, showing both her vocal control and emotion.

After a short break, Absolutely shifted the tone. Using the same live band as her sister, her set leaned into a more alternative sound, blending R&B, pop, and electronic elements with a darker, more dramatic edge. She opened up with her song, “Natural Disaster” and built toward one of the strongest moments of her set, “I Just Don’t Know You Yet.” As she reached the higher notes, the lights came up slightly and the crowd responded, raising their phones, and swaying along. It felt immersive without needing anything extra. She closed with “Paracosm,” the title track of her recent album, describing it as “the embodiment of childlike wonder,” which added a thoughtful ending to her set.

What stood out across both opening sets was how stripped back everything felt. No elaborate staging, no distractions. Just a red curtain, a small group of musicians, and two artists with distinct sounds. It also highlighted how different they are from each other musically, which made the lineup feel more dynamic. More than anything, it set the tone for what RAYE would bring next. The focus would stay on the music, the stories, and the emotion.

Photo Credit: RAYE

In between sets, instrumental jazz music played through the venue, which felt like a small but important detail. It shifted the mood and signaled that what was coming next would be different from a standard pop show. When the curtain finally lifted, it revealed a “mini orchestra” that included a brass and strings section, along with musicians you would typically see in a live band. This immediately expanded the scale of the performance. From the opening of “Intro: Girl Under the Grey Cloud,” the show felt structured, almost like a story unfolding in real time.

RAYE stepped out in a red dress, with her two backup vocalists and her “mini orchestra” behind her. Around the crowd, it was hard not to notice how many fans had shown up in similar red looks, a style she has started to make her own. She performed the entire show barefoot, which added to the sense of comfort and authenticity that carried through the night. Early in the set, “Where is My Husband!” immediately lifted the energy, with the audience singing along from the first chorus. Songs like “Skin & Bones” and “Beware.. The South London Lover Boy” kept that momentum going, with subtle staging moments like a masked figure moving across the stage adding just enough visual interest without pulling the focus away from the music.

One of the most striking elements of the show was the live musicians and orchestral elements woven throughout the performance. Your attention kept shifting between RAYE and the musicians, especially during moments where they were given space to stand out. During “Winter Woman,” a violin solo held the room in complete silence. Later, when the stage was transformed into a small jazz club, complete with tables and chairs, for “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Worth It,” it became one of the standout moments of the night. Even within a show that had large-scale production, this section felt more intimate. The inclusion of a baritone sax added to that and showed how much attention was placed on the musicality.

Photo Credit: RAYE

Throughout the night, RAYE spoke to the audience in a way that felt direct and unfiltered. She joked about relationships, telling the crowd, “for us single people … the bar is on the floor,” which drew an immediate reaction. She also took time to acknowledge what it meant to be on that stage as an independent artist, repeatedly thanking the audience for showing up and supporting the tour. At one point, she mentioned that this was likely the biggest venue she has headlined in North America, describing it as a “mini arena,” which made the moment feel even more significant.

She also made a point of connecting with fans individually. Throughout the show, she called out people in the crowd, commented on their outfits, learned their names, and thanked them directly. In one moment, she accepted flowers from a fan and held onto them as she moved into “Nightingale Lane.” Before performing the song, she spoke about memory and how certain places stay tied to specific moments in your life. Knowing that Nightingale Lane is a real street in South London where she experienced heartbreak gave the audience a deeper understanding of the story behind the song.

The emotional core of the show came through most clearly in the middle section. Songs like “Ice Cream Man” shifted the tone into something heavier and more reflective, as she spoke about difficult experiences such as sexual assault and the importance of mental well-being. Her message stayed consistent. Things can feel overwhelming, but they will pass. It was not over-explained or dramatized. It felt honest, and the audience responded to that.

From there, the energy built again. After changing into a black strapless dress for “Oscar Winning Tears,” she introduced her band as a “mini symphony” before moving into “Click Clack Symphony.” The final stretch of the show leaned into a more upbeat, dance-driven atmosphere, which she referred to as the “night club” portion. Songs like “Secrets” brought in lasers, spotlights, and more movement, encouraging the audience to stand and fully engage. It felt like a release after the emotional weight of the earlier songs.

She closed the main set with “Joy,” bringing Amma and Absolutely back on stage, which tied the night back to where it started. It felt full circle. The encore, “Escapism,” turned the entire venue into a singalong, with every word carried back to her from the crowd. Before leaving the stage, she offered one last piece of advice, simple and sincere. “Be kind to yourself. Do a face mask. Eat some carbs.” It matched the tone of the night. Honest, grounded, and centered on the idea that music, at its core, is meant to help people feel a little bit better.

RAYE’s THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC 2026 North American dates include:

March 31: Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

April 2: Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

April 3: Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

April 6: Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 8: Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

April 10: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

April 12: Montreal, QC - Place Bell

April 13: Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

April 15: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 16: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 19: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Presented by Highmark

April 20: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 23: New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 26: Washington, DC - The Anthem

April 28: Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

April 29: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 1: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

May 3: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

May 4: Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 7: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 12: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

May 13: Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

(Note: all dates are SOLD OUT)

Photo Credit: RAYE

RAYE’s THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC North American run made its Vancouver stop at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on April 2, 2026, following a series of sold-out arena shows across Europe and the UK, including six nights at London’s The O2. Joined by her sisters Absolutely and Amma as direct support, the tour continues with upcoming stops in Minneapolis, MN at State Theatre on April 8 and Chicago, IL at the Auditorium Theatre on April 10. RAYE will also join Bruno Mars as a special guest on The Romantic Tour across North America later this year. For more information on tour dates and new music, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: Aliyah Otchere

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