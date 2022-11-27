Review: Arts Club's THE SOUND OF MUSIC is One of Vancouver's Favourite Things

"Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens" aren't my only favourite things about Arts Club's latest musical, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Playing at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from November 10th to December 24th, Arts Club revived this fan-favourite musical once again for audiences to enjoy this holiday season. Starring Chelsea Rose as Maria and Damien Atkins as Captain Von Trapp, this year's stellar cast is the reason this is Arts Club's best production of the show so far.

There's something about THE SOUND OF MUSIC that always brings people joy. Whether it's the characters, story, music, or humor; I can guarantee there will be at least one thing in the show that will put a smile on your face. Featuring the classic songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the music is definitely the heart of the show that keeps it beating. Starting off strong with the song, "The Sound of Music'' and moving to "My Favourite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," and "The Lonely Goatherd," the music had the audience moving to the beat and singing along throughout the entire show!

Additionally, the main theme of love sits at the core of this musical. Throughout the show, we see Maria embark on her journey of finding her place in the world and where to give her love. Eventually, when Maria finds the place where she belongs, she is able to achieve her dreams and ultimately find true happiness. I appreciated how the story showed how sometimes where we think we're supposed to be in life doesn't always make us the happiest. Taking time to find that perfect place for ourselves allows us to live life to the fullest.

The component of this show that set this production of the show apart from previous ones was the relationships amongst the cast members. The chemistry between every character was unmatched and believable, which really helped solidify the meanings and passion of the story. Chelsea Rose as Maria Rainer and Damien Atkins as Captain Georg Von Trapp led the cast by example with their powerful dynamic. I have to admit that I was a little bit skeptical at first if they would have a good connection; however, they proved me wrong. Chelsea Rose was just a free spirited, charismatic soul the minute she entered the stage. With her rendition of "The Sound of Music" to start off the musical, she set the bar very high for the quality of performance the audience was expecting for the rest of the show. Damien Atkins portrayed Captain Von Trapp very well. Although his entrances were not as stand-out as Rose's, his commitment to his serious, strict, and honorable character was perfect. One of the most beautiful components of the show was the love that developed between these 2 characters. Both Rose and Atkins not only portrayed the evolution of love between 2 people very well, but also showed what true love looked like in a family. By showing their love for both each other and their family in a very genuine way, Rose and Atkins embodied the true meaning of their characters.

Additionally, the relationship between Liesl and Rolf played by Sarah Cantuba and Jason Sakaki respectively, was also very meaningful. Despite the very short time we got to see them together on stage, they really put their everything in the one number they had ("Sixteen Going on Seventeen"). I've seen Sakaki in this role in the previous production of the show and his chemistry with Cantuba feels more natural this time around. Watching Sakaki and Cantuba perform together will make you want to fall in love for the first time again.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC by the Arts Club is a must-see this holiday season. The catchy songs, the talented cast, and the feeling of joy you feel while watching it is the perfect cocktail for a great holiday memory. Playing at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage until December 24th, this is a musical you don't want to miss! Tickets are available by clicking the link below!

Photo: Chelsea Rose and Damien Atkins in The Sound of Music, 2022: set & costume design by Drew Facey; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photo by Moonrider Productions.