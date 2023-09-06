Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring EMILIO'S A MILLIION CHAMELEONS to Vancouver Fringe Festival

Internationally-celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (Netflix, CBC Gem, Family Jr.) returns to the Vancouver Fringe Festival this September with his glitter-filled, family-friendly musical Emilio's A Million Chameleons.

In the show, Emilio runs a chameleon circus, touting a million chameleons who do amazing acts like plate-spinning, playing musical instruments, and dancing the can-can. But what happens when it all goes wrong!? A heartwarming and hilarious reminder to let your inner sparkle shine.

Emilio's A Million Chameleons was developed in residence at the Tarragon Theatre in Toronto, and was co-created with Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette.

The Pucking Fuppet Co. is a multi-award-winning company, and two-time Pick of the Fringe-winner at the Vancouver Fringe and a past winner of the BC Touring Council Award.

Emilio's A Million Chameleons is fun for all ages (adults too!) and is the only Kids Fringe show at this year's Vancouver Fringe Festival. There is no 'button fee' for kids under 13.

VENUE:

Performance Works, Granville Island

TICKETS:

Click Here

SHOWTIMES:

FRI SEP 8 @ 5:00PM

SAT SEP 9 @ 6:30PM

MON SEP 11 @ 5:00 PM

FRI SEP 15 @ 6:45PM

SAT SEP 16 @ 2:00PM

SUN SEP 17 @ 2:00PM