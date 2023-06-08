Photos: FIRST LOOK AT: THE WINDOW OUTSIDE By BELINDA LOPEZ (Canadian Premiere)

THE WINDOW OUTSIDE by Belida Lopez plays June 10th to the 25th at Presentation house Theatre.

A first look at the Canadian Premiere of THE WINDOW OUTSIDE by Belida Lopez playing June 10th to the 25th at Presentation house Theatre, 333 Chesterfield Ave in North Vancouver. See photos from the production.

Frank has had a stroke and cannot outwardly communicate. Evelyn is showing early signs of dementia. Eldest daughter Sharon – the primary caregiver for her parents – is struggling to manage the day-to-day care of her parents as well as her own family.  She is at breaking point.  Younger sister Miranda - an artist living the dream in New York - comes home for a long overdue visit. Tensions mount. Evelyn goes missing. Hard decisions must be made. But is anyone listening? 

Belinda Lopez is an Australian-based American playwright. Her play "The Window Outside" won the Melbourne Writers Theatre Award in 2012 which had a showcase performance to standing ovations at The Carlton Courthouse in Melbourne as part of the Melbourne Writers Theatre Festival.  In October 2019 Wise Owl Theatre produced its Australian Premiere in Melbourne with rave reviews.  

William B Davis (Director) Douglas Abe ( Frank) lSusan Hogan ( Evelyn) , Sarah Jane Redmond ( Miranda) and Liz Connors (Susan), John Mills Cockell (Sound Composer), Adrian D Hodgson (Lighting Designer) , Erin Finnerty (Set Designer), Damon Bradley Jang ( Publicist/ Marketing), Ross Durant Photography ( Promotional and Archival)  

*"The Window Outside" will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Society of British Columbia.  Themes include dementia and end-of-life choices.  

Photo Credit: Ross Durant

Hogan And Douglas Able 

Sarah Jane Redmond and Liz Conners

Everlyn Hogan and Douglas Able

Liz Conners and Sarah Jane Redmond




