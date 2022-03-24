Painted Fern Productions Presents THE GIRL NEXT DOOR: A New Musical

Painted Fern Productions has announced their first full scale original musical, "The Girl Next Door", for which they were granted a Canada Arts Council grant. A collaboration between Sara Mayfield and Ava Maria Safai, "The Girl Next Door" is a queer pop/rock musical and will target audiences who loved blockbuster musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Rock Of Ages, and Rent.

Painted Fern's third production "The Girl Next Door" follows their two highly succesful Cabarets produced in 2021. This original pop/rock musical is all about Violet (played by Painted Fern alumi Katrina Teitz) and her boyfriend Greyson (Cole Smuland) as they move into their first apartment together. Though this seemed like a dream come true for the happy couple, a nightmare sets in when Violet discovers her ex-girlfriend Jade (Jenaya Barker) lives in the suite next door! Directed by writer/producer Sara Mayfield, the show will also feature Meesh QX as Vi's non-binary best friend Ash, nearly thirty original songs by composer-lyricist/music supervisor Ava Maria Safai and a rockin' four piece band lead by the show's musical director, Sean Bayntun.

Inspired by the lack of pan/bisexual representation in media, "The Girl Next Door" is a musical created to feature and explore queer characters often absent from mainstream media. This show amplifies queer voices and talent and remains accessible to those unfamiliar with these communities.

"The Girl Next Door" will run from May 5th to 21st, 2022, at the Red Gate Review Stage (1601 Johnston St, Vancouver) on Granville Island.

To learn more about "The Girl Next Door," head to paintedfernproductions.com.