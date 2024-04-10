PI'S PHUCKING PHUNNY CELEBRATION OF COMEDY Comes To At Little Mountain Gallery This May

Join Pi Theatre for a much needed night of hilarity with some of the funniest stand-up and improv comedians in the city.

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Pi’s Phucking Phunny Celebration of Comedy on Saturday, May 4 from 7:30pm to 12am at Little Mountain Gallery in Gastown. 

The stand-up shows, curated and hosted by local comedian and actor Kwasi Thomas, will feature some of the best and brightest emerging and established comics in Vancouver; and the improv comedy portion of the evening, curated and hosted by Vancouver-based actor, improvisor, musician and playwright Jeff Gladstone, will feature the folks at Tightrope Impro Theatre.

Lineup of Events

7:30pm – 8:30pm: Spend an hour with the best emerging stand-up comics in Vancouver, including Eden Kaminski, Sahara Bayley, and Sean McDonnell (headliner).

9:00pm – 10:15pm: Catch some of Vancouver’s most established comedians, including Gavin Clarkson, Katie-Ellen Humphries, and Ryan Williams (headliner).

10:30pm – 11:45pm:  bust a gut with Tightrope Impro Theatre’s hit show F*ck Marry Kill – a long-form improvised story of love, sex, and murder!




