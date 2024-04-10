PI'S PHUCKING PHUNNY CELEBRATION OF COMEDY Comes To At Little Mountain Gallery This May

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, will present Pi’s Phucking Phunny Celebration of Comedy on Saturday, May 4 from 7:30pm to 12am at Little Mountain Gallery in Gastown.

Join Pi Theatre for a much needed night of hilarity with some of the funniest stand-up and improv comedians in the city.

The stand-up shows, curated and hosted by local comedian and actor Kwasi Thomas, will feature some of the best and brightest emerging and established comics in Vancouver; and the improv comedy portion of the evening, curated and hosted by Vancouver-based actor, improvisor, musician and playwright Jeff Gladstone, will feature the folks at Tightrope Impro Theatre.

Lineup of Events

7:30pm – 8:30pm: Spend an hour with the best emerging stand-up comics in Vancouver, including Eden Kaminski, Sahara Bayley, and Sean McDonnell (headliner).

9:00pm – 10:15pm: Catch some of Vancouver’s most established comedians, including Gavin Clarkson, Katie-Ellen Humphries, and Ryan Williams (headliner).

10:30pm – 11:45pm: bust a gut with Tightrope Impro Theatre’s hit show F*ck Marry Kill – a long-form improvised story of love, sex, and murder!