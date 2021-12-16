NUNSENSE Is Coming To Vancouver's Metro Theatre

Following on the heels of their hit show Steel Magnolias at the Metro Theatre, Boone Dog Productions is set to bring more laughs to Vancouver audiences with the comedic musical hit, Nunsense. Nunsense is a musical comedy created by Dan Goggin in 1985 and continues to be beloved by audiences everywhere with its zany humour and memorable songs.

"I couldn't think of a better time to bring Nunsense to Vancouver audiences," says Shel Piercy, producer of Boone Dog Productions. "The actors in this show are five of the funniest women I know and under the brilliant leadership of director Gillian Barber, this production of Nunsense promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter."

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof following the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser; the ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and Mistress of the Novices Sister Mary Hubert. Together (mostly) they stage a talent show with large dreams and little talent. Laced with catchy, original songs, zany, irreverent, physical comedy and dancing from ballet to tap, Nunsense promises to keep audiences young and old rolling with laughter, the perfect antidote to the cold and the darkness of January.

"Tickets to Nunsense would make a fantastic holiday gift option for someone who loves live musical theatre and tickets go on sale December 3rd," adds Piercy. "It's a gift that can go under the tree and will be ready to be delivered in the theatre, at a time when everyone is looking for some joy and laughter as we head back to the theatre. This Is a musical comedy for the whole family."

Nunsense stars Meghan Anderssen, Nancy Herb, Sarah Mercier, Caitriona Murphy, and Sheryl Anne Wheaton. Gillian Barber directs alongside Music Director Shawn Henry and Choreographer Shelley Stewart Hunt.

The production team includes Set Designer Shel Piercy, Costume Designer Christina Sinosich, Lighting Designer Les Erskine, Associate Choreographer Maddalena Acconci, Stage Manager Ashley Vucko and Assistant Stage Manager Taylor MacKinnon. Nunsense is produced by Maddalena Acconci, Shel Piercy and Theresa Piercy and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Nunsense opens at the Metro Theatre on January 15th with a preview on January 14th. The production runs until January 30th. Show times are Wednesday to Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced from $40 and available through the Metro Theatre Box Office at 604-266-7191 or online.