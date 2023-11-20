Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Mitch and Murray Productions Receives $10,000 Donation from TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

This $10,000 donation will be applied to the Vancouver theatre company’s 2023-2024 Acting Atypical Workshops.

Nov. 20, 2023

Mitch and Murray Productions Receives $10,000 Donation from TELUS Friendly Future Foundation
Mitch and Murray Productions received a donation from TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. This $10,000 donation will be applied to the Vancouver theatre company’s 2023-2024 Acting Atypical Workshops – an acting workshop for teens and adults on the autism spectrum.
 
“We were inspired to create this workshop as we saw a gap in the opportunities for neurodiverse folks in the performing arts,” says Mitch and Murray Productions Artistic Director, Aaron Craven. “Inclusion involves creating specialized opportunities which address the needs of an underserved population. We’re very proud of this new initiative, and the participants and families have been thrilled so far.”
 
Acting Atypical is a foundational exploration of acting for teens and adults on the autism spectrum. This program is hosted by Mitch and Murray Productions Artistic Director, Aaron Craven, who has lived experience in the world of autism, actively supporting family members on the spectrum. In a supportive and sensory-friendly environment, Aaron guides students through an introductory look at acting, the differences between acting on camera and stage, improv work, and some scripted work in front of the camera. The goal of the Acting Atypical workshop is for participants to benefit from the social and emotional tools which acting can provide, to learn a bit about the craft, and to have fun. The next workshops will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:45pm for teens and 6:45pm for adults.
 
In addition to these workshops, Mitch and Murray Productions is presenting a reading of a new Canadian play, Suicide Club: Round 8, written by Jennifer Copping and Robyn Ross. The reading will take place at BMO Theatre Centre’s Newmont Stage on November 22, 2023 at 7:00pm. In March 2024, the company will present the Canadian premiere of Mike Bartlett’s An Intervention.
 
“We’ve heard from our charity partners about the challenges individuals, especially youth, on the autism spectrum face in their community,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, Executive Director of TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. “We are honoured to be able to support Mitch and Murray Productions’ Acting Atypical Workshops with a donation of $10,000 from the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Community Board. We are so appreciative of Mitch and Murray Productions contribution to their community, supporting teens and adults on the autism spectrum by helping them explore the world of acting in a supportive, fun, and sensory-friendly environment.”
 
For more information on Mitch and Murray Productions and their Acting Atypical workshops, please visit www.mitchandmurrayproductions.com, and for more information on TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, visit www.friendlyfuture.com
 


