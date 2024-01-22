Mitch And Murray Productions Presents The Canadian Premiere Of AN INTERVENTION At Performance Works

Mitch and Murray Productions will present the Canadian premiere of An Intervention from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Performance Works on Granville Island.

Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett and directed by Aaron Craven, An Intervention is a touching and funny play about what happens when you hate your best friend.

An exploration of friendship, responsibility and the murky territory that exists at the boundary between them, two longtime friends are deeply divided over a foreign war in the Middle East. The more present dilemma for them is one of intervention – when is it right to intervene in a friend's personal conflict?

“We live in polarizing times where even the closest of friendships can fracture over a political divide,” says Craven. “An Intervention by Mike Bartlett examines the age of outrage with razor-sharp intellect, wit, and empathy. It's not a prescriptive story, but a nuanced and beautiful examination of two humans and friends buckling under the strain of modern day anxieties. It's the perfect play for our times.”

An Intervention is a timely and moving story about friendships, mental health, and what we owe to the closest people in our lives.

