Massey Theatre to Present International Guitar Night 2024

International Guitar Night, January 25, 2024, celebrates 24 years as the world's premier touring guitar festival, bringing together four amazingly gifted luminaries to create an awe-inspiring evening of music, solos, duets, and progressive fingerstyle acoustic mastery at its best!

This spectacular evening of music features the amazing acoustic rock interpreter Luca Stricagnoli (Italy), whose latest invention, a custom triple necked guitar, is a viral sensation; the award-winning Thu Le (Vietnam) whose nylon string artistry stretches from classical to contemporary; Marco Pereira (Brazil) the master composer and teacher, and Minnie Marks (Australia) the blazingly talented blues slide guitar wizard and singer who will be making her North American debut.

Hailing from Italy, Luca Stricagnoli is a world-renowned guitarist known for his innovative fingerstyle techniques and genre-blending musical arrangements. Stricagnoli's jaw dropping virtuosity includes playing up to 5 guitars at the same time. His repertoire, performed on double and triple neck guitars he himself designed, includes a blend of popular songs from contemporary rock, film scores and originals earning him more than 100 million views on his Youtube channel.

Thu Le's love affair with the guitar began at the age of four, thanks to her father. Thu entered the National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi at seven, the youngest ever student admitted. Her passion led her to countless critically acclaimed solo concerts worldwide. In addition to playing music reflecting her cultural roots in Vietnam, she also includes classic and contemporary composers in her repertoire; including a piece in memory of her father, Lới Lơ, composed especially for her by Sergio Assad.

IGN 2024 is privileged to host a living legend, Marco Pereira. Hailing from Brazil, he has worked with superstars like Gal Costa, Milton Nascimento, Tom Jobim and countless others. Through his exquisite interpretations and solo performances, he contributed significantly to the global appreciation of Brazilian guitar music. Pereira's original compositions are considered modern masterpieces for classical guitar and his performances are marked by their emotional depth and technical brilliance.

From winning the world renowned 'Bluesfest Busking Competition' in 2011, to earning the winning place of 'Best Guitarist' at the Open Arms Festival competition, it's safe to say Minnie Marks is a dynamic force in Australian music. She's an exploding powerhouse of guitar talent and energy with a fearless approach to performance that includes accompanying herself on drums while playing guitar. She effortlessly blends blues, rock and roots music into a style uniquely her own - one that has gained her a wide following around the world.

The Massey Theatre opened in 1949 as British Columbia's largest theatre, at the time, with 1,260 seats. Since then, its lights have shone on thousands of performances and has become a cherished space to experience the arts. The Massey hosts large scale musicals, international music and dance performances, symphonies, choirs, ballets and more. With a commitment to the cultural life of the community, it supports programs for emerging artists and community groups as well as new creation and production residencies. The theatre is a key gathering place with over 100,000 visitors and hosting over 200 events/performances each year. In their 2023/2024 presentation season, Massey Theatre is proud to present Oktopus, Dog Man: The Musical, Kid Koala Storyville Mosquito, International Guitar Night and Over The Ridge. The Massey Theatre Society is a catalyst for a vibrant, expressive community and a stage where any dream is possible.

