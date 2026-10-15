HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Open at Vancouver's Zee Zee Theatre

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Zee Zee Theatre will present Hedwig and the Angry Inch, November 12–29 at VIVO Media Arts Centre, bringing John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's rock musical to life with a live band, music, and a Vancouver perspective.

Part rock concert, part comedy, and part heartbreakingly honest confessional, Hedwig tells the story of a singular performer navigating love, identity, rejection, and the complicated search for belonging. More than two decades after the film became a cult phenomenon, its themes of self-discovery and radical acceptance remain as resonant as ever.

Leading the production is Jordan Stanley, a genderfluid actor-musician whose career spans Vancouver and New York, including originating a role in the Off-Broadway production of The Lightning Thief, alongside appearances in Jersey Boys, Waitress, and Yellowjackets.

The production is directed by Cameron Mackenzie, founder of Zee Zee Theatre and known to Vancouver audiences as drag performer Isolde N. Barron, the Queen of East Van. With deep roots in Vancouver's queer arts community, Mackenzie brings a particularly compelling local perspective to this iconic work.

With music direction by Brendan Steele and Madeleine Humeny appearing as Yitzhak, this intimate, high-energy production celebrates the transformative power of music, performance, and finding the courage to be yourself.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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