HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Open at Vancouver's Zee Zee Theatre
Jordan Stanley leads the production, with direction from Cameron Mackenzie, who brings a distinctly Vancouver perspective to the cult classic.
Zee Zee Theatre will present Hedwig and the Angry Inch, November 12–29 at VIVO Media Arts Centre, bringing John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's rock musical to life with a live band, music, and a Vancouver perspective.
Part rock concert, part comedy, and part heartbreakingly honest confessional, Hedwig tells the story of a singular performer navigating love, identity, rejection, and the complicated search for belonging. More than two decades after the film became a cult phenomenon, its themes of self-discovery and radical acceptance remain as resonant as ever.
Leading the production is Jordan Stanley, a genderfluid actor-musician whose career spans Vancouver and New York, including originating a role in the Off-Broadway production of The Lightning Thief, alongside appearances in Jersey Boys, Waitress, and Yellowjackets.
The production is directed by Cameron Mackenzie, founder of Zee Zee Theatre and known to Vancouver audiences as drag performer Isolde N. Barron, the Queen of East Van. With deep roots in Vancouver's queer arts community, Mackenzie brings a particularly compelling local perspective to this iconic work.
With music direction by Brendan Steele and Madeleine Humeny appearing as Yitzhak, this intimate, high-energy production celebrates the transformative power of music, performance, and finding the courage to be yourself.
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