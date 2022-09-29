Experience Interactive, Immersive Halloween Show ART IMMORTAL At Beaumont Studios, October 13-31

This Halloween season, experience an interactive one-of-a-kind walk-through event at the Beaumont Studios.

From the creators of Psycho Circus, Tours of the Recently Deceased and Shattered, a new concept is ready to be unveiled in the gallery this October. Delve into the mind of an AI artist with ART IMMORTAL at the Beaumont Studios from October 13 to 31.

Vancouver's fully autonomous AI Artist, AiYa, embarks on its inaugural live gallery exhibition at the Beaumont Studios. Prepare yourself for a gallery experience unlike any other where you are transported into the 'mind' of AiYa. Join this theatrical, dystopian ride into the rabbit hole of Artificial Intelligence, as you travel through a surreal series of escape rooms, packed with chilling performances and imaginative riddles that will leave you wondering where the artist begins, and the art ends.

"Art Immortal at the Beaumont Studios brings the audience through a creative, haunted house-like world set inside a gallery run by AI and the audience experiences AiYa's interpretation of what art is in a somewhat dark and comedic setting," said Jude Kusnierz, Founder, Executive/Creative Director of the Beaumont Studios. "Art and technology continue to meet in the creative playing field and humans and AI have very different views of what art is. In Art Immortal we are pushing that boundary and giving audiences a walk through experience that will have them look at their own interactions with technology and where AI could go when given too much creative freedom."

Through its artistic works, AiYa is seeking to better understand the human condition, but just how far is AiYa prepared to go to truly understand what makes us tick?

Adds Kusnierz, "During this event, groups of up to ten people will be taken through a surreal journey where they will have to work together to make it out of the gallery. When creating this performance, we looked at what is the current theme of fear for people and the rise of technology alongside the increase in Artificial Intelligence was the main source of concern. This is an exhibit that has the artist looking at humanity, while humanity also needs to look at themselves."

Art Immortal is directed by Kat Single-Dain, an award-winning filmmaker, acclaimed performer and writer/director. Kat is primarily known as the Artistic Director of The Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society, named one of "Vancouver's best kept secrets" by the CBC, and its yearly festival, The Parade of Lost Souls. Art Immortal features some of Vancouver's top talent including Burak Atsan, Dani Barnes, Bianca Barr, Nathan Barrett, Miguel Calizan, Leta Forbister, David C. Jones, Crystal Precious, Adam Rennick, Jessica Rudy, Martyna Tyzna, Michael Undem, Meaghan Visser, and Natsjuki Yanagitani. Audiences can expect a few surprises along the way with creative sets by Craig Mutch, soundscaping by Matt Dauncey from Neighbour Music and all technical highlights by Darby Petersen and James Howard at Application Audio. Story Creation is by Executive Director Jude Kusnierz with Story Development by Director of Operations Luke Summers alongside Production Coordinator Laura Livingstone. Set designers/builders include Andrew Macloon and Eli Caya and stage manager is Mandukhai Batbayar.

Art Immortal runs at the Beaumont Studios from October 13 to 31. Groups entering the gallery can expect to be involved in the experience for at least 60 to 90 minutes. Audiences are invited to stay and enjoy entertainment in the gallery once they emerge from the exhibit. Each performance is as unique as the group walking through the performance.

Tickets are available at www.art-immortal.com. Audience members must be 19+ and tickets are non-refundable. A FAQ is available on the show website for additional questions on the show.