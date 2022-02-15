Early Music Vancouver to Present Live Concert In Celebration Of International Women's Day

In honour of International Women's Day on March 8, Early Music Vancouver is presenting Women of Note, its first public live concert since December at 7:30 p.m. on Friday March 4 at Christ Church Cathedral in Vancouver.

Featuring The Pacific Baroque Orchestra and Baroque violinist Tekla Cunnigham, Women of Note showcases the music of 18th-century female composers who, though forgotten or ignored by history, in their day shared the stage with, and enjoyed the respect and friendship of, composers now regarded as musical giants including Haydn and Mozart. "It is important to highlight the important, and often over-looked, contributions of these influential composers," comments EMV's Artistic/Executive Director, Suzie LeBlanc, O.C. "I hope introduce Vancouver audiences to the work of more 'women of note' during my tenure here."

Like their male colleagues, these women were highly acclaimed both as composers and as performing musicians. They include the noted British composer, pianist and sought-after teacher Maria Hester Park; the star singer and playwright Amélie-Julie Candeille; the stateswoman, keyboard player, and opera composer Duchess Maria Antonia, Electress of Saxony; the master violinist Maddalena Laura Sirmen, who was trained at one of Venice's famous musical orphanages; and the virtuoso singer and pianist Marianne Anna Katharina von Martinez, a member of the prestigious Accademia Filarmonica in Bologna who was a frequent duet partner of Mozart's and an influence on his compositional style. "Their music is brimming with the elegance and eloquence of the Classical era," says LeBlanc.

Experience the joy of a live concert celebrating these extraordinary composers. Tickets start at $32.50 and are available online through EMV's website.

EVENT DETAILS:

Title: Women of Note

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022 7:30p.m.

Venue: Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard St, Vancouver

Ticket price: $32.25 - $64.50

Website: earlymusic.bc.ca