DanceHouse Co-Presents Compañía Rocío Molina in the Canadian Premiere Of FALLEN FROM HEAVEN

Performances are September 27-30, 2023 at 8pm.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

DanceHouse, SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs, and Vancouver International Flamenco Festival, present the Canadian premiere of Compañía Rocío Molina's extraordinary masterwork Fallen from Heaven (Caída del Cielo), on stage September 27-30, 2023 at 8pm at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 W Hastings). Choreographed by Spain's 'enfant terrible of flamenco' Rocío Molina, with co-artistic direction by Carlos Marquerie, Fallen from Heaven is a radical celebration of womanhood and its contradicting gender roles. Performed by Molina to original live musical accompaniment, the work infuses flamenco's fiery passion with absurdity, wit, and a bold feminist aesthetic – revolutionizing the traditional dance form for a new generation. 

 

“This is a very special premiere for DanceHouse as it will mark the first time in our 16-year history that we have presented a flamenco artist,” says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse. “We are thrilled that DanceHouse's flamenco debut will launch our 2023/24 season with the fearless and inimitable Rocío Molina. Her rebellious punk energy and impeccable technique take flamenco to a transcendent new level. It's a must-see experience for any arts lover.”

Created in 2016 when Molina was an associate artist with the renowned Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris, Fallen from Heaven both embraces and challenges the notions of feminine archetypes. As she explores opposing incarnations of womanhood — from virtuous beauty to bondage-clad toreador to bloodied avenging angel — Molina transforms flamenco's sensual dance form into an explosive avant-garde theatrical experience. Lauded by The Guardian as a “fiercely provocative work,” Fallen from Heaven earned Molina an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Dance.

The performance begins in hushed silence, with Molina dressed in a full-length white dress adorned with cascading ruffles. She boldly defies flamenco's conventions, as she slowly sinks to the floor and begins sensually writhing on stage. An undercurrent of intense rage is tempered by moments of eccentric exhibitionism and intimate tenderness. Molina expertly fuses flamenco's technical precision and foot-stamping intensity with an innovative, contemporary narrative.
 

The work features original music by Eduardo Trassierra, a classically trained flamenco guitarist, composer, and dancer from Spain. Rooted in flamenco's signature rhythmic percussion and vocals, the musical score is punctuated by blasts of post-rock electric bass, mirroring Molina's inventive choreography. Trassierra is joined on stage by musicians: Kiko Peña (singing, electric bass); José Manuel Ramos “Oruco” (handclapping, percussion); and Pablo Martín Jones (percussion, electronics).

A classically trained flamenco dancer and recipient of Spain's National Dance Prize, Molina is world renowned for her “go-for-broke daring as artist and entertainer” (The Times, UK). Performing since the age of three, she graduated from the Royal Conservatory of Dance in Madrid at age 17 and embarked on an international career as a dancer and choreographer. Molina has graced esteemed stages around the world – the Barbican Centre in London, the New York City Centre, the Esplanade in Singapore – and reinvigorated Spain's traditional flamenco form with her progressive style. Some of Molina's most recent awards include the Positano Dance Award 'Léonide Massine' 2022 and Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts of the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport 2022. 

Co-artistic Director Marquerie – an author, artistic director, dramaturg, scenographer, and lighting designer – is a frequent collaborator with Molina. He has provided dramaturgy and lighting design for numerous past works and often partners with Elena Córdoba, who helped collaborate on the creation of Falling from Heaven. Costumes and props are designed by scenographer and graphic/video artist Cecilia Molano.
 

For tickets and further information, visit: dancehouse.ca




