CAMP WHAT'S-IT-CALLED Comes to The Improv Centre This Summer

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island will present Camp What’s-It-Called as its feature show this spring/summer on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from Friday, May 17 to Saturday, July 13, with a special opening night performance on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm.

Ticket prices start at $28, with discounts available for students and seniors, and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Pack your bags and your zaniest suggestions because The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in their newest show, Camp What’s-It-Called. Summer is a special time in every person’s life: that awkward season where regular hygiene practices get thrown out the window, and we leave the homes we work so hard to afford to go to sleep in a tent in the forest to get bitten by an assortment of bugs. Camp What’s-It-Called – a show so good you’ll be begging for s’more!

Artistic Director Jalen Saip adds, “Whether you grew up attending summer camp or have only seen depictions in film and TV, there is something exciting, ridiculous, and intriguing about a group of keen campers and quirky counsellors navigating their way through not only the wilderness, but also social interactions. With the introduction of an audience member as a camper in the second half and a plethora of characters and camp tropes to play off of, this hilarious improvised show about summer camp is the perfect way to kick off the season!”