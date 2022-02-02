AAO Presents Meeting Points Series: DJIRIBAWAL at The Malthouse, Beckett Theatre
The Meeting Points Series explores the intersections between cultures, genres, and artistic disciplines using improvisation.
The Australian Art Orchestra (AAO) will open its 2022 Meeting Points Series with a sonic meditation on Country. Djiribawal is a song cycle by Yuin woman, Brenda Gifford for the musicians of the Australian Art Orchestra, originally commissioned for the 2020 Canberra International Music Festival, and adapted to include electronic soundscapes and the voice of the composer speaking in Language, for its Melbourne premiere.
Djiribawal is a roller-coaster of sonority and musical images ... representing the elements in all their brutality and beauty and played exceptionally well by talented musicians.- Suzannah Conway, ArtsHub
The work began as a sketch to capture the essence of the elements: Bagan (Earth); Ngadjung (Water); Miriwa (Sky); and Ganji (Fire). In the composer's own words, "the elements are an extension of Country. Bagan grounds us, Ngadjung is flowing and renewing. Miriwa is vast and open and Ganji can be fast and destructive."
Gifford's composition is a journey through different sonic environments and a meditation on Country. The Melbourne premiere of Djiribawal is preceded by an improvised duet by Amos Roach and Adrian Sherriff.
Brenda Gifford
Brenda Gifford is a First Nations, Yuin woman from Wreck Bay, NSW. Her country, community and culture are the basis of her arts practice. She is a composer and classically trained saxophonist and pianist, and 2022 recipient of the Peggy Glanville-Hicks Composers House residency.
Performance Date: 7pm, Saturday 19 February
Venue: The Malthouse, Beckett Theatre
Tickets: $30 / $20
Book Tickets: https://www.malthousetheatre.com.au/tickets/hirer-events/djiribawal/
Featuring
Brenda Gifford - Composer
Reuben Lewis - Trumpet
Amos Roach - Didgeridoo/Clap Sticks
Joe Talia - Drums
Joe O'Connor - Piano
Natasha Conrau - Violin
Aviva Endean - Clarinets
Peter Knight - Electronics
Samuel Pankhurst - Double Bass
Adrian Sherriff - Trombone
