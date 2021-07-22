represent. Announces Cast and Creatives For INTERRUPTIONS and ALBATROSS

represent., a theatre company for actors from a lower socioeconomic background, announces today the full cast for Albatross opening on 25 October, with previews from 20 October and runs until 6 November at The Playground Theatre, and Interruptions opening on 22 November with previews from 17 November and runs until 4 December at Jacksons Lane Theatre as part of their inaugural season.

Performing in rep, the cast is Samarge Hamilton (Sweet Dreams and A Beautiful Nightmare, Theatre503; Abandon Lyric Hammersmith) and Emily Pemberton - making her professional stage debut, joining the previously announced Aaron Douglas (Girlboss, Southwark Playhouse; Wonder Boy, Arcola Theatre and Money for represent.), Sarel Madziya - making her professional stage debut after appearing in the digital production Money for represent., Nemide May (Brothers With No Game, Close Friends and Money for represent.) and Loussin-Torah Pilikian (Foodie, The Hope Theatre; live reading of Mamet, Hampstead Theatre and Money with represent.).

The company will provide the cast with an acting apprenticeship where they can develop their craft, earning a London living wage.

Completing the creative team is Kasia Zaremba-Byrne (Movement Director Interruptions), Annabel Arden (Associate Artist Interruptions), Catherine Morgan (Designer), Jack Boissieux (Production Manager), Jo Nead (Stage Manager), Hannah Hawkins (Assistant Stage Manager), Beth Duke (Sound Designer), Beth Gupwell (Lighting Designer), Frankie Parham (Producer) and Katy Beechey (Executive Director of represent.).

Creative Director of represent. Guy Woolf says, "Last year we were all raring to go with our

first season. But one week into rehearsals the world stopped. Since then, we have continued our commitment to our company with a variety of workshops and R&Ds as well as staging on zoom our critically-acclaimed digital new play MONEY, commissioned by represent. and written by Isla van Tricht. The importance of represent. and our mission to redress the socioeconomic imbalance in the arts has never been so crucial as the effects of the pandemic deepen those social inequalities. Our interrupted season presents two timely pieces exploring legacy, leadership and the things that make us human. We really hope you enjoy our productions and can't wait to introduce you to our ferociously talented company of actors and creatives."

represent. is supported by Texel Foundation with an accessibility grant from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation.

Learn more at representtheatre.com.