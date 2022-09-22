eleven10creative Join Grand Theatre Business Club

eleven10creative have joined Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's business club.

eleven10creative are strategic thinkers who design and develop visual communications to help businesses and organisations tell their brand story, stand out and ultimately be successful within their field. They work across a wide range of sectors, including business, education, local government, sport & leisure and retail. They are all about high value and high quality - creating awareness, consistency, perception, value and recall.

Paula Jones, Head of Commercial and Events at the Grand Theatre said; "We are thrilled to have eleven10creative join our Business Club and very grateful for their support. We have worked closely with eleven10creative on a variety of brand needs over the years and we are delighted to further our relationship. They join many high profile and well respected Wolverhampton and Midlands-based businesses to help us continue doing what we do best."

Steve Watson, Creative Director of eleven10 creative agency "As a growing business in the creative sector, we're always looking for opportunities to aid our development - having the opportunity to align ourselves with such a prestigious and important brand as Wolverhampton Grand Theatre through their business club was too good an opportunity to ignore. We're really excited to get started with the Business Club, create awareness for our brand and build key relationships with great local businesses."

For more information on the Business Club and ways to support the Grand Theatre, please email Paula Jones Paula.Jones@grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 57 33 20.

For more information about eleven10creative visit eleven10creative.agency