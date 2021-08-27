Adult and Youth Acting Classes Announced at the Belgrade Theatre

If you've always wanted to try your hand at acting, here's the perfect opportunity for you. The Belgrade Theatre will be hosting 10-week Adult and Youth Acting Classes later this autumn, providing the perfect way to develop new skills, stretch creativity, build confidence, and have lots of fun.

Adult Acting Classes begin from Fri 24 Sept, taking place from 7-9pm every week until Fri 3 Dec. This term, participants will focus on the theme Theatre and the Script, learning techniques in how to break down a text and understand more about the world of the play.

Classes for kids kick off on Sat 25 Sept, running every week until Sat 4 Dec. Youth Acting Classes are separated into two groups. Classes for kids aged 7-12 will take place at 10am every Saturday, followed by classes for older ones aged 13-17 taking place at 12pm.

Kids aged 7-12 will be exploring the wonderful world of panto (oh, yes they will!). If your little ones have always wanted to play an evil villain, a handsome hero or a delightful dame, this is the perfect place for them.

Taking inspiration for the Belgrade's own legendary pantomimes, the group will be creating their own hilarious characters and stories, and bringing them to life. Through drama games, improvisation, slapstick comedy and even designing your own costumes, they'll produce their very own, brand-new panto.

Older kids aged 13-17 will explore the process of devising, creating their own characters and giving them a voice, developing exciting storylines and bringing them to the stage, and exploring acting techniques and top tips to deliver the perfect performance.

Classes will take place in person this year, after the pandemic forced previous classes online. Sessions are designed to be flexible, and can progress socially distanced or online if the changing Covid-19 situation should require it.

No previous experience is necessary to take part. All you need is comfortable clothing and footwear and a readiness to try something new and different.

Katherine Allen, Drama Worker at the Belgrade Theatre, said: "It's really exciting to be returning to The Belgrade Theatre building for our Acting Classes this autumn. Having worked online for much of last year, we are looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back to the theatre, as well as meeting new people who may not have taken part in our Acting Classes before. Classes are designed to help participants to develop their skills, meet new people, and most importantly - have lots of fun!"