curious directive Presents SPINDRIFT Next Month

Pioneering theatre makers curious directive present Spindrift, their first new play performed in their new central-Norwich Studio Theatre.

Spindrift uncovers the stranger than fiction new science of Quantum Biology, as it dives into complex family dynamics via the extreme limits of human imagination.

Carol has just been awarded a Nobel Prize for her work in Quantum Biology. Her eldest, Niamh is swimming across the Atlantic Ocean. Her middle child, Ira, an air traffic controller, has just lost contact with Cargo Flight QF838. Her youngest, Noa, is discovering her ability to walk through walls. Her husband, Richard, went missing in a sailing accident 20 years ago, but has just been heard over the radio waves.

Devised collaboratively, Founder and Artistic Director Jack Lowe, brings together a cast of four women, led by Amanda Hadingue as Carol (curious directive Deciphering, RSC's The Winter's Tale, Complicité's The Master & Margarita), Sophie Steer as Noa (curious directive associate Deciphering, Antler's Civilisation, Breach's It's True It's True It's True), Kate Shenton as Ira (curious directive Frogman) and Katherine Newman as Niamh (curious directive Your Last Breath/Film Bohemian Rhapsody).

Working in collaboration with Quantum Biologist Dr. Sapphire Lally (University of Surrey, Pint of Science), Prof. Jim Al-Khalili (The Life Scientific, BBC R4) and Prof. Johnjoe McFadden (University of Surrey), curious directive creates a world with their trademark flair for intellectually thrilling, visual storytelling

The running time is 110 mins without interval.

Spindrift was developed from their innovative audience development project Science Club and will tour internationally in 2023.

Spindrift is supported by an Arts Council England Project Grant, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.

Performances run Thursday 19 May to Saturday 4 June at 7.30pm at curious directive, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 1HG.

Tickets: Spindrift - 2022 - curious directive