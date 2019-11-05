ZANNA, DON'T! Will Have its European Premiere

The critically-acclaimed and award-winning Off-West End cult musical is back! Re-written and re-booted reflecting today's evolving LGBTQIA+ community. Returning to London for a European Premiere just in time for Pride in London and a strictly limited run!

Welcome to Hearstville, USA. A wholesome, patriotic town where everyone is LGBTQIA+ and the straight people are the unfortunate subjects of "heterophobia." The big-man-on-campus is the chess champion and the captain of the football team is only made popular by being cast in the school musical. The students write a controversial show called "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" about straight people in the military, which becomes the catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love. Knowing their love is forbidden, this straight couple try to hide their love until a spontaneous show of affection lets the cat out of the bag. Enter Zanna, a magical pangender hall monitor (and coolest person in school). Will Zanna be able to use his magic to help his friends find respect, loyalty, acceptance and love?

Those who remember the original Zanna, Don't! will find this new Rebooted version has the same basic story, with all the original characters but with new dialogue, four new songs and ten original songs substantially revised. This sparkling new Zanna has only had one production in the US since it's revision in 2017 and by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Centre Stage London is extremely proud to be producing the European Premiere of Zanna, Don't! A Rebooted Quantum Football Fable.

Author Tim Acito says, "I'm thrilled that Centre Stage will be presenting the UK premier of the new version of Zanna, Don't! In this rebooted version, instead of trying to make the show bigger and more current, I've tried to do the opposite - to return it to the humbler, vintage roots that spurred its original conception. Hopefully the characters and story have deepened without losing their innocence, playfulness, or ramshackle charm."

Take a trip back to Heartville and see the European Premiere of the new Zanna, Don't! A Rebooted Quantum Football Fable at The Bridewell Theatre during Pride celebrations in July 2020!

Listings Information

Zanna, Don't! A Rebooted Quantum Football Fable

14th - 18th July 2020

The Bridewell Theatre, 14 Bride Ln, Fleet St, London EC4Y 8EQ

7.30pm Nightly | 2.30pm Saturday Matinee

Tickets available early 2020

Running time is 90mins, no interval

Bridewell Bar open 30 mins prior to performance and after the show





