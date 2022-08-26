Young SixSix Are Back With a Reimagining of LYSISTRATA

Young SixSix presents a bold reimagining of the Ancient Greek Comedy Lysistrata. Transported to the battleground of Bristol's streets, it explores the complex relationships between a group of young people trying to figure out their place in the world.



Devised by the company, with support from Bristol poet Vanessa Kisuule as writer in the room, this restless retelling looks at the tragedy of violence and the battle for young people to defend their own bodies and futures.

It's funny.

The war is older than she is.

The grief has stolen her childhood.

The bloodshed looks normal to her.

It's funny.

The men keep calling it necessary.

The mothers keep crying for peace.

The girls keep losing their innocence.

The boys keep dying for nothing.

But it's funny. It's funny. Is it still funny?



Vanessa Kisuule is a writer, performer and facilitator based in Bristol. She has won over ten slam titles and performed nationally and internationally. She has been featured on BBC iPlayer, Radio 1, Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Blue Peter and TEDx in Vienna. She was the Bristol City Poet for 2018 - 2020 and her poem on the toppling of Edward Colston's statue 'Hollow' went viral on Twitter. For theatre, she has written and worked with Bristol Old Vic, Pentabus Theatre, Kneehigh and toured a one woman show SEXY in 2017/18 with the support from Arts Council England, Bristol Old Vic and Camden People's Theatre.



Young SixSix is an ensemble made up of young people from across central and north Bristol offering a pathway into theatre for those who may not have considered it before. Supported by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, the company began in 2018 and immediately created a reputation for powerful, raw and honest productions with a political heart, tying their hugely creative work on stage to the world they live in.



Lysistrata is the debut devised performance for a new group of younger members who have been working together over summer 2022, alongside the original Young SixSix company. The ensemble is led by Julia Head and Xahnaa Adlam and recognises the power of theatre to bring people together, increase confidence and become more understanding of others and the world around you.



Young SixSix have previously performed as part of co-productions with Bristol Old Vic Young Company (Antigone, Romeo & Juliet), Headlong Futures (Acts of Resistance), were part of the Angels In Bristol community film project in 2020, founded the Young SixSix Library of Black Writing and created the short film Sons of Helios. This is their first fully Young SixSix-produced stage play since they were founded in 2018.



The production is co-directed by Julia Head and Xahnaa Adlam. Julia is the Artistic Director of FullRogue theatre company. She graduated from Bristol Old Vic's Made in Bristol scheme in 2016 and now works extensively with Bristol Old Vic's Engagement department. She is the Company Director of Young SixSix and in 2018 she received a Bristol Old Vic Ferment Leverhulme Arts Scholarship to develop her practice. Julia is an Associate Director of Twisted Theatre and is a trustee of MAYK. Xahnaa works frequently with Bristol Old Vic's Engagement Department and is co-founder and the Creative and Pastoral Care Director for Young SixSix. She also facilitates and directs with Travelling Light Theatre company.



To find out more about Young SixSix, visit: Young SixSix | Bristol Old Vic

