YouTube Sensation LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE Announces Seasons In London And At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Brooke Mauchline Productions and Nicoll Entertainment present the live show of the YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum. "LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE" plays as part of the TroubaKids Festival at the brand-new Troubadour White City in West London from 23 July to August 2019. "LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE" will also have a season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 5 to 18 August 2019 at the Assembly Hall, George Aikman Theatre, Edinburgh.

Combining puppetry, live action and animation, audiences are invited to step into the magical and colourful world of "LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE". Join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends on their latest adventure.

An online and digital TV sensation, 'Little Baby Bum' is available in over 13 languages and is one of YouTube's most watched channels with over 32 million subscribers on YouTube and over 25 billion views across multiple platforms including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The channel has won several awards including the Guinness World record for the most-watched educational video of all time. Additionally, it was acquired in 2018 by Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes safe and fun content for children.

LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE is written and directed by Miranda Larson. Her most recent credits include the adaptation of Tom Fletcher's "Christmasaurus" (Hammersmith Apollo); "The Night Pirates" (Rose Theatre, Kingston); "Cartoon Network Live" (International Tour); "Milkshake Live" (UK Tour).

LITTLE BABY BUM LIVE is designed by Barney George and Timothy Bird, with musical direction from Barrie Bignold, choreography from Matthew Cole, lighting design from Dom Jeffrey and sound design from Julian Butler.





