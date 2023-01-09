Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
York Theatre Royal's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Tour the UK in 2023

The first stop is York Theatre Royal - where adapter and Director Juliet Forster is Creative Director - from February 2-4.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Circus meets theatre in Juliet Forster's fresh adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel Around the World in 80 Days.

Originally seen at venues around York in summer 2021, this York Theatre Royal production is setting off to go around not the world but the UK. First stop is York Theatre Royal - where adapter and Director Juliet Forster is Creative Director - from February 2-4.

Tilted Wig (Murder, Margaret, and Me; Lady Chatterley's Lover; The Picture of Dorian Gray) is touring Around the World in 80 Days, in collaboration with York Theatre Royal.

Each member of the cast will multi-role as a rag-tag band of travelling circus performers who embark on a daring mission to recreate Phileas Fogg's race around the world.

Alex Phelps

(As You Like It, Shakespeare's Globe/CBeebies; When Darkness Falls, Park Theatre/UK Tour; Hamlet, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre) plays the determined Ringmaster Phileas Fogg. Taking on the role of the Acrobat Nellie Bly is actor and puppeteer Katriona Brown (There's a Rang-Tan in My Bedroom and Other Stories, Little Angel Theatre; Chum-o-logues, Southwark Playhouse).

Genevieve Sabherwal

(My Grandma's a Walrus, Southwark Playhouse; Speed Dial, Pleasance; Spooky Ship, Bristol Old Vic) will be performing as the Aouda, The Trick Rider. Wilson Benedito (50 Ways to Kill Your Lover, Amazon; Alan Carr's New Year Spectacular, C4) provides comedic relief as The Clown, Passepartout.

One of the original cast members Eddie Mann (Rocketman, Macbeth, Three Inch Fools; Back to the Future) returns to play the sharp-witted Knife Thrower, Detective Fix.

Juliet Forster said: "I was amazed that we generally know more about Jules Verne's fictional characters than we do about the real woman, Nellie Bly, who set the record for circumnavigating the globe in 1889 (and did the journey in less time...) I knew I had to tell her story. I found that this approach allowed interesting themes to emerge around whose stories get told, whose stories dominate and who should stand aside to give space to the untold ones."

Jules Verne's original characters are transformed in her adaptation, embracing different modes of transport as they journey across the globe. Audiences can join the Ringmaster, the Acrobat, the Clown, the Trick Rider, and the Knife Thrower on their frantic race to travel Around the World in 80 Days.

Creatives: Set Designer Sara Perks. Lighting Designer Alexandra Stafford. Composer & Sound Designer Ed Gray. Movement Director Asha Jennings-Grant. Fight Director Jonathan Holby.

Costume Supervisor Hazel Jupp. Company Stage Manager David North.

Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Duffin. Assistant Stage Manager Guy Dennys.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Tilted Wig presents York Theatre Royal's production

Around the World in 80 Days

York Theatre Royal

2-4 February 2023

Feb 2, 2pm & 7.30pm

Feb 3, 7.30pm

Feb 4, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Box office 01904 623568 | yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Age Guidance: This production is suitable for ages 5+

Running time 2 hours plus interval




