YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Comes to Elmwood Playhouse Next Month

A perfect remedy for a gloomy mood describes Elmwood Playhouse's next offering, You Should Be So Lucky by Charles Busch. The screwball comedy opens March 11, 2022, and plays through April 2, 2022. This wacky Cinderella story is directed by Derek Tarson, a Nyack native who, much like the playwright, appeared in the piece 25 years ago. Charles Busch himself played the lead in the off-Broadway production. Busch's performance, as well as his show, was widely acclaimed by critics.

You'll likely be chuckling through your masks at this story of a shy, quirky, gay electrologist's life whose life changes drastically when he rescues an elderly man. Spiritual possessions, a zany madcap sister, an ultra-suede clad adversary, a talk-show diva, and a love interest all contribute to the chaos that ensues when the power goes out.

The cast members of this zany show include some Elmwood newcomers as well as seasoned veterans. Debbie Buchsbaum , Bridget Fenton Clark, Arthur Chill, Ryan McNeil, Aaron Newcome,and Sharon Shahar all add their comedic talents to the madcap mayhem. The production team is headed by Sam Negin as the producer, Suzanne Potoma, costume designer, Mike Gnazzo, lighting designer, Patrick Beckerle, set designer, and Allison Schneider, as the stage manager, assisted by Megan Chill.

You Should Be So Lucky performs on Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street, Nyack, NY. Tickets are $24 for seniors and students, $27 for adults and are available by calling 845 353-1313 or online at http://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com

Audience members must be fully vaccinated, and show proof of vaccination and ID. Unvaccinated children must present proof of a negative COVID test. During performances, all audience members must wear masks. Visit http://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.