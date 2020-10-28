Writers Announced For Climate Event At Brighton Fringe

Closing Brighton Fringe this year is a new writing project performed by Sara Haggerty, Kara Cole, and Judy Leonard.

An exciting mix of 9 international authors are announced by Lita Doolan Productions to respond to climate change in urgent new production supported by the Pebble Trust.

Closing Brighton Fringe this year is a new writing project performed by Sara Haggerty, Kara Cole, Judy Leonard and Directed by Award-Winning Artist Lita Doolan.

After a call out for work on Young Vic Genesis site new work by Judy Upton, Ben Nunan, Robert Wray, Emma Ooko will be performed alongside climate change pieces from US Authors Donna Latham, Rita Anderson, Charles Leipart and Lee Lawing.

Lita Doolan Productions presents this one hour mix of world premieres and is thrilled a contribution to the costs of this collaborative community show has been made by the Pebble Trust.

This is the third year for the company to return to Brighton Fringe after producing popular shows at The Warren.

Authors have written about their part of the world in precise detail bringing out an intimate connection to the beauty of their home.

During the show, audience members will be invited to share their top tips on reducing plastic use as the urgency of changing our behaviour is embraced.

A recent report indicates that as few as 4% of reported crimes against nature are currently followed up on by the UK Environment Agency. Brexit is unlikely to improve matters.

To this end, work entitled 'Mother Nature Cleans Up', 'The Wall' and 'Poem for the Cuyahoga River' addresses the issues we all face.

A new short drama by Lita Doolan examining the reality of being a modern day activist is included.

Is protest sustainable?

Environmental Theatre makes it so!

Saturday 31st 11:00am

FREE

