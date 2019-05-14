Worthing Theatres Offer Free Dementia Friendly Screening Of THE WIZARD OF OZ For Dementia Awareness Week

Worthing Theatres are offering a completely free screening of the MGM classic The Wizard of Oz as part of Dementia Action Week, this special dementia-friendly screening will take place at the Connaught Cinema on Tuesday 21st May, 10.45am.



In this charming film based on the popular L. Frank Baum stories, Dorothy and her dog Toto are caught in a tornado's path and somehow end up in the land of Oz. Here she meets some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of a brain, heart and courage.



The Connaught Cinema screens films in a dementia friendly format every week as the first show of the day on Tuesdays in the Connaught main screen. The films play with the lights up, the sound down, without ads and with specially trained staff on hand to provide any assistance.



James Tully, Campaigns and Film Manager, Worthing Theatres says 'We are delighted to be able to offer weekly dementia friendly screenings for the people of Worthing. I am particularly happy to be able to provide this special free screening of the MGM classic a Wizard of Oz. A timeless classic be-loved across the generations, The Wizard of Oz's amazing soundtrack harks back across decades of memories for dementia sufferers.'



The Wizard of Oz features an incredible iconic soundtrack, including songs such as Over the Rainbow, We're Off to See the Wizard and Follow the Yellow Brick Road. Research has shown that musical memory is often retained when other memories are lost; music can help people to recall memories due to the nature of preserved memory for song and music in the brain. So music can help dementia patients recall memories and emotions.



Tim Wilkins, Alzheimer's Society Service User Involvement Officer in West Sussex says: "I am delighted Worthing Theatres have taken the Dementia Action Week 2019 theme of inclusion to heart by making these screenings available for people affected by dementia. These screenings are tailored to perfectly meet their needs and fits brilliantly within Worthing's dementia-friendly community."



As part of Dementia Action Week, as well as the dementia-friendly screening of The Wizard of Oz, there will also be a Dementia Friends information session in Fraser's Bar at the Connaught Theatre on Thursday 23 May at 11:30am. This session can be attended by anyone wanting to receive more information about Dementia and will explain how you can better support your local community by becoming a Dementia Friend.

There will also be a bake sale at the Connaught Theatre on Friday 24 May at 11am, where everyone is welcome to attend.



Dementia Action Week (20 - 26 May 2019) unites people, workplaces, schools and communities to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia.



Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia. This means almost all of us knows someone affected by dementia - a family member, customer or member of staff, - and it doesn't just affect old people. But too many people living with dementia report feeling cut off from their community, losing their friendships and facing the condition alone.



We all have a role to play in making the UK a dementia-friendly place to live and that's what Dementia Action Week is all about. From putting on your own event, to displaying our posters around your local area - there are actions big and small we can all do during the Week that will make your community a more inclusive place for people affected by dementia.



Please Note: The ticketed time is 10:45am with the main feature starting at 11am.



This screening is completely free as part of Dementia Acation week. Tickets are available through the Worthing Theatres Box office on 01903 206 206 or online (maximum 4 per person) at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









