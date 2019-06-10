Worthing Museum & Art Gallery Explore Interpretations Of The Local Landscape With New Exhibition A Walk Around Cissbury

Worthing Museum & Art Gallery explore different interpretations of the beautiful local landscape in a wonderful new exhibition A Walk Around Cissbury.



This exhibition brings together five artists with the common practice of working in the local Downland landscape. Through conversations and chance meetings they discovered that they had all been working, walking and visiting similar areas on the South Downs over the past few years.



They have all been drawn to Cissbury Ring for a variety of reasons - researching its historical significance, looking for the human shaping of the land that has been farmed for centuries, walking, collecting and thinking.



Their conversations prompted them to visit Cissbury Ring together and to begin sharing their different interests and interpretations of the site and to develop the work in the exhibition. These exchanges have been enriching and through this collective exhibition each of the contributing artists have developed their work in surprising ways. The Artists are: Emily Jolley, Jane Fox, Jenny Staff, Tania Rutland & Anna Twinam-Cauchi.



Anna Twinam-Cauchi, one of the exhibiting artists says, 'The Artists have been drawn to Cissbury for a variety of reasons - its unique history, looking for the human shaping of the land, the wonderful view - walking, collecting and thinking.'



Cissbury Ring is a Sussex landmark on the South Downs. It is treasured for its beauty, its history and its views. Cissbury Ring is the second largest hill fort in England and one of the best places to spot butterflies in Sussex. From the top on a clear day you can see for miles, with views to the chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters beyond Brighton and as far as the Isle of Wight. The picturesque landscape and rolling chalk downland have long provided inspiration for artists, such as William Blake and Joseph Turner. It now inspires these five artists, who are sharing their own interpretations of the landscape.



A Walk Around Cissbury will be exhibited in Worthing Museum's Studio Gallery from Saturday 22 June - Saturday 7 September 2019, for more information visit worthingmuseum.co.uk.





