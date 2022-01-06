Worthing Date For Geoff Norcott's 'I Blame The Parents' Tour Set For April

For his brand-new tour, Geoff Norcott (Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Question Time and The Mash Report/Late Night Mash) will be talking less politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), and, instead, will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong. Hint: it's you





Whatever happened to the idea of personal responsibility? In the age of victimhood, it seems like whatever is wrong with your life can be blamed on someone else: governments, employers...some bigot from four hundred years ago.



Where did it go wrong? It has to be the parents. For every generation, there's an opportunity for a new set of mums and dads to set their kids straight and make a stand against whatever trendy nonsense is currently doing the rounds. But do we? Or is it easier to give in to fear and the pursuit of a quiet life?



Geoff has also realised that he's a bag of contradictions. Raised on a south London council estate by two maverick parents, there's plenty he has to sift through. His dad was a trade union man who obsessed over stocks and shares. His mum was a closet chauvinist and far too frank on the subject of sex.



All of which has made Geoff an unusual person, and in this show he casts his unique comedic eye over his most diverse range of subjects yet.





Geoff now has a string of top-level credits to his name including: The Last Leg (C4), Would I Lie To You? (BBC1), Mock the Week (BBC2), Live at The Apollo (BBC2), Offended by Irvine Welsh (Sky Arts), The Mash Report (BBC2), 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4). The Duchess (Netflix) A League Of Their Own (Sky) Late Night Mash (Dave), Richard Osman's House Of Games (BBC Two) and The Complaints Department (Comedy Central).

Geoff has also fronted his own documentary, How The Middle Class Ruined Britain (BBC2) (a??a??a??a??a?? FT) and has released three Radio 4 specials to date, one of which won 'Best Comedy' at BBC Radio & Music Awards.



Meanwhile, Geoff continues to be a feature in the world of political and social commentary, with regular appearances on political programmes, including Question Time, Politics Live and All Out Politics. He has hosted a radio show for the first time in 2020, frequently deputising for Giles Coren on Times Radio as well as becoming a regular on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Now Show. TV writing credits include additional material for hit sitcom King Gary (BBC1), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), It's Clarkson on TV (ITV), The Ranganation (BBC2) and many, many more.



2021 saw Geoff releasing his first book, the memoir Where Did I Go Right (How the Left Lost Me), garnering praise from comics including Romesh Ranganathan, Katherine Ryan and David Baddiel and enjoying 5-star reviews across Amazon (where it was a long-running No.1 best-seller in political comedy), Audible and Waterstones.



Worthing Connaught Theatre

Friday 1 April, 7.30pm

Link: https://www.livenation.co.uk/show/1348017/geoff-norcott-i-blame-the-parents/worthing/2022-04-01/en

Link for all tour dates: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/geoff-norcott-tickets