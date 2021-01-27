Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of Gabrielle Macpherson's OUTSIDE to be Livestreamed From The Space

Performances run 18 – 20 February 2021.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Minty Fresh Productions today announces the world première of Outside, written and performed by Gabrielle MacPherson. Directed by Karis Crimson, the production will be performed live and streamed from The Space between 18 - 20 February 2021.

Willa hasn't ever left her house until now. For 30 years, each moment of her life has been controlled, and she spent every night locked in her room. Now, she finds herself in a witness questioning suite, searching for evidence of her existence. She has slipped through the cracks of society and her only reality outside the house exists between the pages of the books her semi-absent father publishes.

But she can't be hidden away anymore. A dark secret is about to come to light. Willa's attempt at freedom can lead to nothing but more horrific revelations. Can revenge ever be justified?

Gabrielle MacPherson today said "I am so excited about Outside's première at The Space. In such a difficult and uncertain time for everyone, the team and I feel so fortunate to tell Willa's story.

I worked on Outside throughout 2020, a year where none of us could go out, so it's really wonderful that in 2021 Willa and I get to venture outside our homes and into yours - from a safe distance, of course."

Gabrielle MacPherson is a writer, performer and a co-founder of Degenerate Fox Theatre. As a writer she has been shortlisted for The Charlie Harthill Special Reserve Fund. Her credits as an actor include Fokin' Bring It On Lads (Vault Festival), The Dirty Thirty (Rosemary Branch Theatre), What's In The Box?, Our Time (Haringay Shed) and The Beasts (Courtyard Theatre).

Karis Crimson directs. Her previous theatre credits include Bette and Joan (Sundial Theatre), Cry, Blueberry (The Cockpit Theatre) and The Resistance Collection (The Embassy Theatre). She is the co-founder of Pelvic Films with upcoming releases including Jan + The Gang.

Tickets: Pay what you choose: £5/£10/£15

Book at space.org.uk/event/outside-livestream/


