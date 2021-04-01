Wolverhampton Grand Announces Reopening Dates

Over a year since it fell, the curtain is set to rise again at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as plans are put into place for a reopening from Sunday 4 July.

In line with Step 4 of the Government's roadmap, currently due to begin in June, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre plans to reopen on Sunday 4 July with THE ELVIS WORLD TOUR. The season that follows will begin in September and is full of hit musicals, many of the UK's leading comedians and a huge variety of music acts. For the latest listings, please visit grandtheatre.co.uk.

A new brochure will be available in May; accessible online and print copies will be available.

These encouraging steps towards the full reopening of theatres mean that this year, Cinderella can finally go to the ball in the annual family pantomime! The much-missed magic of panto returns to Wolverhampton with CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022. Tickets are now on sale for the pantomime, which has retained 70% of bookings from it's original, postponed 2020 - 2021 season. An exciting, all-star cast will be announced soon.

Throughout the past year, whilst audiences have not be able to attend, the Grand Theatre has been committed to its role within the community and has continued to reach out and support those who rely on the many benefits that live performance can give.

The MEMORY CAFE that forms the core part of the theatre's Dementia Programme was able to continue online but steps are now in place to safely reintroduce the patrons and their carers back into the theatre. They will one again be able enjoy live performance and the many emotional and behavioural benefits that live music and entertainment has to those living with Dementia. The launch and continuation of this project is only possible because of donations. For more information and to support, visit grandtheatre.co.uk/support or email Access & Inclusion Manager Remy Lloyd, RemyL@grandtheatre.co.uk.

The theatre's audience development programme has also continued throughout the past year and excitingly will continue to grow with the appointment of a second freelance Audience Development Consultant, Tonia Daley-Campbell.

Tonia Daley-Campbell is an actress, director, producer, author and community activist. In 2014 Tonia set up her charity Kuumba Arts Movement supporting disadvantaged young people by using the creative arts. As part of the charity, Tonia also set up a film school called 4th Wall, supporting young people from diverse backgrounds.

Tonia will help the Grand Theatre in its commitment to making its audiences as diverse as the communities in around the city of Wolverhampton. On her appointment, Tonia said; "Change is coming! I'm so, so excited to be working with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in my new role as Audience Development consultant. I've got such a strong vibrant community supporting me and I can't wait to start the development work, watch this space."

Chief Executive & Artistic Director at the Grand Theatre, Adrian Jackson said; "Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel and the prospect of re-opening the Grand Theatre is incredibly exciting. With the dates set out in the Government roadmap, it has given us something to work towards. I can't wait for the dressing rooms to be full of artists and crew members again, the band warming up and the magic returning to our stage. I know that when the times comes, the hard work and dedication from the team here at the theatre will result in the return of many happy theatregoers as well engaging and inspiring our community for the remainder of this year and in the many to follow."