Wizard Presents A Month of Birthday Celebrations Online

From mid-May to mid-June Wizard Presents are hosting a month of birthday celebrations to stimulate, inspire and bring together families online. During these difficult times Wizard Presents wish to inspire families to create simple but creative birthday celebrations to be remembered for years to come. At the moment it is not possible to honour birthdays and important occasions in the usual way so the company has programmed online interactive theatre and storytelling special events, guest interviews and exclusive opportunities for families to join in, be entertained and create their own festivities.

Wizard Presents headed by storyteller and writer Danyah Miller, aims to create inspiring and compelling family shows and musicals for all ages. They also specialise in solo family shows. Along with their partners, Wizard Presents has lined up a month of birthday celebrations including resource packs, games and party ideas to use when organising your own celebrations.

Events include an exclusive Q&A, between Danyah Miller and author Michael Morpurgo. The Q&A will include talking about the inspiration behind 'I Believe in Unicorns' which was written by Michael Morpurgo and adapted for the West End by Danyah Miller and Dani Parr. There will also be live streaming of 'Kika's Birthday' in conjunction with Watford PalaceTheatre and mother and daughter conversation with Danyah and Sofie Miller, talking about special birthday traditions in their family.

Danyah Miller performed in I Believe In Unicorns at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the West End, she also performed Kika's Birthday and Perfectly Imperfect Women - at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Danyah is an award-winning performer who works internationally and who work has won Argus Award for Artistic Excellence in 2014 and an Audience Choice Award for 'Get Creative Family Arts Festival' in 2015. Apart from I Believe in Unicorns she also starred in Why the Whales Came by Michael Morpurgo. He is a great champion of Danyah and enjoys her interpretation of his work. 'Danyah's one of the great storytellers in this country... she brings stories to life in the most enchanting way.' Michael Morpurgo. This year, 2020, Danyah was commissioned by Oxford University Press to write and perform 'Meet Pippi Longstocking' by Astrid Lindgren, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the publication of the books. Danyah was a course leader at International School of Storytelling for over a decade. For 3 years Danyah was a regular contributor on BBC Three Counties Radio and recorded a 5-part version of 'The Snow Queen' for BBC Radio Solent. She trained at Lecoq in Paris.

Birthday celebration dates:

Friday 15th May, Friday 22nd and Friday 29th of May at 11.00am Live Streaming of Kika's Birthday by Watford Palace Theatre (45 mins)

Thursday 21st May at 11.00am Facebook Live Stream of Meet Pippi Longstocking on Oxford Owl

Thursday 28th May Danyah Miller in Conversation with Michael Morpurgo sharing the story of Noah's Ark

Tuesday 2nd June Bedtime Stories with Danyah & Guests

Thursday 4th June Bedtime Stories with Danyah and Guests Spontaneous Story www.wizardpresents.co.uk/project/birthdays/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You