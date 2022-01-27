Without Walls Announces New Partnership With Disability-led DaDa

Without Walls have announced that award-winning arts organisation DaDa will be joining its network of some of the UK's most highly regarded outdoor arts and performance specialists - an imperative group of organisations as we move through the Covid19 pandemic. DaDa delivers a biennial international festival, providing a platform for disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent artists to develop and produce high-quality work. Founded in 1984 and based in Liverpool, the organisation was among the first disability-led arts organisations in the UK to achieve international recognition.

An integral aim for DaDa is to establish greater equality as well as access for disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent people to access the arts. Alongside the festival the organisation produces a programme for professional artist development, community and engagement projects. DaDa are at the forefront of supporting artists and creatives, with the key principle of trying out new ideas.

Jo Burns, Chair of Without Walls, comments We're delighted to have DaDa join our network, bringing their expertise and ideas to all we do. Their festival provides an important platform for disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent artists - artists we want to work with and to champion. Outdoor arts is more important than ever as we all continue to navigate our way through Covid19 and we look forward to announcing our 2022 programme shortly which will be appearing at festivals across the land throughout the year.

Joint Artistic Directors Nickie Miles-Wildin and Grace Ng will join the Without Walls network to champion work by disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent artists and ensure that the lived experience of these artists is represented and reflected in outdoor arts across the UK.

Nickie Miles-Wildin, Co-Artistic Director and CEO of DaDa, comments, DaDa are absolutely delighted to be joining the Without Walls network. We are excited to be supporting and developing new work by underrepresented artists, specifically intersectional disabled, Deaf and neurodivergent artists who are fellow disruptors that cause radical change by means of innovation for the outdoor arts sector and new work presented here in Liverpool.

Without Walls leads excellence in outdoor arts and annually invests commissioning funds into a programme of new outdoor shows that go on and tour across the UK and internationally. This process ensures an influx of new shows for the outdoor arts sector and helps nurture the talent and skills of those working in the sector. These works range from the intimate to the epic, aiming to create high-quality arts experiences accessible to all regardless of personal, social or economic circumstances. With the arts sector still struggling to recover from the Covid19 pandemic, Outdoor Arts remains paramount in restoring audience confidence in attending live events.

The Without Walls 2022 programme will be announced on 3rd February 2022. Dates for DaDa's biennial festival will be announced in due course.