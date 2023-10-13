Wise Children Launches Mentoring Scheme For Theatre Companies

Applications close at 9am on Monday 23 October, with the mentorship beginning on the 1 January for the entirety of 2024. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Wise Children’s mentoring scheme for theatre companies is back, and applications are now open. They are offering one theatre company a unique, year-long mentoring opportunity, with access to their creative, producing and technical teams - Wise Children will work with the selected company to help them reach the next level, whether that’s expanding, rebranding, starting to tour or producing work for larger venues.

The selected theatre company will be mentored by Wise Children across 2024 running alongside the company’s brand new tour of Blue Beard, with the entire Wise Children team available for sessions, including Artistic Director Emma Rice as well as members of the creative team behind Wise Children’s critically acclaimed productions.

Applications close at 9am on Monday 23 October, with the mentorship beginning on the 1 January for the entirety of 2024. 

Previous recipients include The Pappy Show who were mentored by Wise Children in 2023; and Meghan Doyle who was mentored by Wise Children in 2022.

To help create an on and off-stage workforce that represents the world we live in, Wise Children are encouraging applications from groups currently under-represented in the industry. School for Wise Children training opportunities are free and wide-ranging access support is available.

For more information or to apply please visit: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/jobs .



