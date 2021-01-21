Wise Children Announce The School For Wise Children's Workrooms

Following the success of their online Summer Spread of courses, Wise Children today announce The School for Wise Children's Workrooms. Emma Rice and her trusted team of collaborators will once again create an online creative space to engage with emerging artists. Wise Children's core team, Emma Rice, Poppy Keeling, Laura Keefe and Ian Ross, will be joined by guest tutors including Joel Horwood, Daniel Kok, Yolanda Mercy, Dina Mousawi, John Pfumojena and Ros Brooke-Taylor, with more to be announced.

The Workrooms include four courses each focused on a different area of theatre-making: directing, performing, writing and producing. Each of the four courses will also have a corresponding online talk open to the wider public. Running from 1 March - 27 April, 50% of places on the courses are available free.

Emma Rice, Artistic Director, said today, "It was with trepidatious hearts that we moved our teaching and theatre practice online last year. My experience had taught me that nothing could match the chemistry of a face to face encounter and I felt, at best, we would be surviving by making this switch. I am more thrilled than anyone to have discovered that we not only survived, we thrived! We discovered that the digital platform was intuitive, creatively intimate and personal. With renewed enthusiasm and confidence, we are delighted to be launching the Wise Children Workrooms and look forward to welcoming a new class to our digital school. Here's to hope, surprise, bravery and smart dreaming!"

Courses uses a mixture of group and individual sessions, and will see students work closely with course leaders to develop their own ideas and practice. Each course will have at least 9 hours of contact time plus time for students to develop independent projects. To aid in creating an on and off-stage workforce that represents the world we live in, Wise Children are encouraging applications from groups currently under-represented in the industry.